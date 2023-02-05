Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxsanantonio.com
Stolen cars, guns from San Antonio may be making their way to the cartels
SAN ANTONIO - Cars and guns stolen off of San Antonio streets are reportedly heading straight to the cartels. It's a trend law enforcement is watching out for, and they're urging that you do the same. Sheriff Javier Salazar says we've seen many instances of teens breaking into cars lately.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman rams into husband's car after catching him with another woman
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.
foxsanantonio.com
Teen opened fire on SUV during shootout in West Side neighborhood, forced school lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shootout between two vehicles that forced a lockdown of a West Side high school. The 17-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct with a Firearm. We are not naming the suspect due to him still being a minor.
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager arrested in deadly shooting of another teen at Sunday car meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested after allegedly gunning down another teenager on Sunday during a West Side car meet up. Victor Aleman, 19, was charged on Monday with murder after police say he fatally shot Paul Ortiz, 18, while he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Second man found murdered in the same Houston residence
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating another homicide at the same Houston house where they found a man killed last month. On Saturday, Houston police said they found the body of the homeowner, James Gerald Martin III. They had been searching for him since January 27th, when a man was shot to death inside his home.
foxsanantonio.com
13-year-old girl shot in stomach while sleeping in her bed at Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - A 13-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed during a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on Houston's North Side early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Altanova Apartments off Kuykendahl Road near Farm-to-Market 1960. Harris County Sheriff's deputies said the bullet...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times by big rig driver during fit of road rage on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a big rig who they say shot a man during a fit of road rage on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. off Interstate 35 near Remount Drive. Police said when they got to...
foxsanantonio.com
Career criminal is hiding in the United States illegally and he may be in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Alberto Chable-Cruz, who has an extensive criminal history involving evading arrest. In February 2021, Chable-Cruz was sentenced to 12 months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the United States. He was also ordered to serve 3 years...
foxsanantonio.com
Attempted robbery suspect shot dead by victim at North Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - An attempted robbery suspect is dead after being shot by the victim at a North Houston apartment complex. The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the La Esencia Apartments off North Vista Drive near Interstate 45. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said a man and...
foxsanantonio.com
VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
foxsanantonio.com
Elderly man arrested for allegedly stabbing younger man after altercation, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man Sunday afternoon on the West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
foxsanantonio.com
Man caught in the act burglarizing vehicles inside Selma body shop, police say
SELMA, Texas - A man is behind bars after he was caught burglarizing vehicles inside a body shop. The incident happened just after 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Gunn Collision Center off Chelsea Place and Interstate 35 North in Selma. According to Selma PD's Facebook, a witness told officers that...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
foxsanantonio.com
Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance from Houston Fire Department
HOUSTON - Houston police were involved in a chase Monday after a suspect stole an ambulance from a Houston Fire Department station. According to the fire department, the suspect stole a black Infinity in the heights area, then drove the car to fire station #17 with a flat tire around 1 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game
AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
foxsanantonio.com
Former #1 female boxer in the U.S. joins the San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO – The #1 ranked female boxer in the United States during 2017 is now a San Antonio Police Department officer. Former Team USA Boxer Ravven Brown graduated from the SAPD Training Academy last December. Officer Brown originally moved to Texas to play basketball at the University of...
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATE: San Antonio police say missing 15-year-old girl has been found
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl, who has a diagnosed medical condition. Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on Sunday on the 8800 block of Dugas Dr. Alyssa is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown...
foxsanantonio.com
Have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Give Kerr County Crime Stoppers a call
SAN ANTONIO - Do you have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Then Kerr County Crime Stoppers wants to help you!. This limited-time offer comes with a set of limited-edition bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with some luxurious accommodations, and professional glamour shots. Just give Kerr...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for motorcycle rider who caused a deadly crash on the Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down the person who failed to stop and help a woman who crashed her SUV last week. The deadly incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 along Interstate 10 near the Loop 410 interchange. Police said the woman was driving a...
