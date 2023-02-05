ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Woman rams into husband's car after catching him with another woman

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Second man found murdered in the same Houston residence

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating another homicide at the same Houston house where they found a man killed last month. On Saturday, Houston police said they found the body of the homeowner, James Gerald Martin III. They had been searching for him since January 27th, when a man was shot to death inside his home.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game

AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
BOERNE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy