Read full article on original website
Related
paininthepass.info
Hit-And-Run Rollover Crash Causes Major Delays Monday On Northbound I-15 In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A rollover crash was causing major delays in the Cajon Pass on northbound Interstate 15 late Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The collision was reported at about 11:27am, Monday January 23, 2023. The rollover crash location was on northbound I-15 just before Cleghorn Road blocking the #3 and the slow lane.
paininthepass.info
Fender Bender Crash Monday Afternoon In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash on northbound Interstate 15 just before Highway 138 exit in the Cajon Pass this Monday afternoon has been cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers a responded to minor fender bender traffic accident. The accident was reported at...
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
NSP: 2 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 215
Two people are dead and three people were sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning, according to police.
Physical altercation near north valley Walmart leaves one dead, police say
North Las Vegas police said one person has been sent to UMC Trauma after a physical altercation with another man in front of a business in the north valley.
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
VIDEO: Four-vehicle fire breaks out at Miracle Mile Shops parking garage on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a four-vehicle fire that broke out Sunday in the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage.
North Las Vegas police on scene at two locations related to one shooting
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of W Washburn Road near Washburn and Camino Al Norte Monday afternoon.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police arrest man for deadly stabbing near North Las Vegas business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a 39-year-old man who is accused of stabbing to death another man in front of a business on Tuesday. Yaroslan Granda Ruedas was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on a charge of open murder. According to...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
Las Vegas man accused of robbing same Summerlin bar multiple times, carjacking several drivers
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspected serial armed robber who targeted a Summerlin bar and who then carjacked several people, shooting at one, officers said.
UPDATE: Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Las Vegas west valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex after a man was found shot and later died in the Las Vegas Lakes area on Monday afternoon. The incident took place at the 8600 block of Starboard near Durango south of Sahara. Metro police officers with the Summerlin area command responded to […]
vvng.com
Bear Valley Road in Victorville shutdown after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit that ended in a crash prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road during the busy Wednesday afternoon commute. It happened at about 3:38 pm, on February 1, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue in Victorville. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
paininthepass.info
Wind Advisory For Today
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Tuesday morning February 7, 2023 through the afternoon. A cool Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory for...
20 Vehicles Impounded During Recent San Bernardino DUI Checkpoint
The San Bernardino PD is doing its part to ensure community health and safety by conducting DUI checkpoints. During one such checkpoint on January 20th, six motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. This was just two days after two cyclists were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver in Rancho Cucamonga.
2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says
Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
knpr
There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more
A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast …. A man was shot and killed after an altercation in...
Comments / 0