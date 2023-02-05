ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
paininthepass.info

Hit-And-Run Rollover Crash Causes Major Delays Monday On Northbound I-15 In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A rollover crash was causing major delays in the Cajon Pass on northbound Interstate 15 late Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The collision was reported at about 11:27am, Monday January 23, 2023. The rollover crash location was on northbound I-15 just before Cleghorn Road blocking the #3 and the slow lane.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Fender Bender Crash Monday Afternoon In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash on northbound Interstate 15 just before Highway 138 exit in the Cajon Pass this Monday afternoon has been cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers a responded to minor fender bender traffic accident. The accident was reported at...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KESQ News Channel 3

48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
LAS VEGAS, NV
paininthepass.info

Wind Advisory For Today

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Tuesday morning February 7, 2023 through the afternoon. A cool Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory for...
FONTANA, CA
knpr

There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more

A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy