Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game

For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night. Their 89 points also marked a season-low...
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Not all the stars will take the court in Utah. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. That means there will be injury replacements chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take their spots, but which players are expected to miss out? Here’s a look:
NBC Sports Chicago

Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person. The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James scored his 38,388th-career point to take the record. Similar to how Ray Allen congratulated...
NBC Sports Chicago

Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic'

Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
NBC Sports

Johnny Davis speaks on his rookie season

WASHINGTON -- When Johnny Davis took his warmups off and trotted to the scorer's table to check in on Monday night, it had been nearly six weeks since he last appeared in a game for the Wizards. A small portion of that period saw the rookie recover from a hip injury, but otherwise he was where he has been for most of this season; in the G-League.
NBC Sports Chicago

Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points

Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books. James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after...
NBC Sports Chicago

LeBron posts cryptic tweet after Kyrie trade

There will be no reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Not this season as teammates in Los Angeles, at least. Irving is headed West, but to Dallas, where he'll join the Mavericks after reportedly being acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James appeared to react...
NBC Sports Chicago

Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game

LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who's in town for Monday's Bulls-Spurs game, James' eventual surpassing of Abdul-Jabbar is not his most impressive feat.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

