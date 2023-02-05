Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too
A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green Bay Packers. We'll let you guess what the F stands for. And there is...
DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game
For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night. Their 89 points also marked a season-low...
Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?
Not all the stars will take the court in Utah. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. That means there will be injury replacements chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take their spots, but which players are expected to miss out? Here’s a look:
Breaking down LeBron James’ scoring record with 38,388 calories
What do LeBron James and a combination of pizza, pierogies, kielbasa, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, key-lime pie, sushi, guacamole, burgers and fries, tacos and kale all have in common?. They both amount to 38,388. James once again made history when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-held record for the most points scored...
Lakers’ LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer
He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder?
There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway from the game might not even feature the winner. Instead, all eyes are on LeBron James in...
Kyrie Irving explains why he deleted apology for sharing antisemitic video
Kyrie Irving had plenty to say during his first day with the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star guard, who was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, spoke with reporters after his first practice with the Mavs on Tuesday. He discussed why he felt disrespected by the Nets,...
Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person. The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James scored his 38,388th-career point to take the record. Similar to how Ray Allen congratulated...
Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic'
Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
NBC Sports
Johnny Davis speaks on his rookie season
WASHINGTON -- When Johnny Davis took his warmups off and trotted to the scorer's table to check in on Monday night, it had been nearly six weeks since he last appeared in a game for the Wizards. A small portion of that period saw the rookie recover from a hip injury, but otherwise he was where he has been for most of this season; in the G-League.
Report: Mat Ishbia's Purchase of Suns Expected to be Complete Tuesday
The Phoenix Suns have long awaited their sale from Robert Sarver to be complete. Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro expects the team to complete the sale on Tuesday.
Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points
Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books. James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after...
LeBron posts cryptic tweet after Kyrie trade
There will be no reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Not this season as teammates in Los Angeles, at least. Irving is headed West, but to Dallas, where he'll join the Mavericks after reportedly being acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James appeared to react...
Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game
LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who's in town for Monday's Bulls-Spurs game, James' eventual surpassing of Abdul-Jabbar is not his most impressive feat.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0