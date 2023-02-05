Read full article on original website
Roundup: Elwer scores 27 in Delphos St. John’s boys basketball win
BATH TOWNSHIP — Cameron Elwer had 27 points and Nolan Schwinnen scored eight for DSJ. Mitch Barr had 14 points and Drake Craddock and Jaxon Foster each scored eight for Bath. Lima Central Catholic 68,. Delphos Jefferson 48. DELPHOS — Carson Parker had 14 points and Matthew Quatman scored...
Auglaize County post offices to use special postmark
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Auglaize County’s 175th-anniversary celebration will now involve art for a special postal cancellation. For the Feb. 14 celebration, all post offices in the county will provide the hand cancellation of the anniversary postmark designed by Wapakoneta Middle School sixth-grader Ashtyn Kohler. The design honors the...
Reminisce: Contentious creation of Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County turned 100 in 1948, and birthday greetings rolled in. “Auglaize is a youngster compared with Montgomery and Warren, to name only two grown-up counties in this area,” the Dayton Journal-Herald wrote June 26, 1948, “but it’s a pleasure to welcome it into the select group of mature centenarians that have been doing a good job of self-government for 10 decades or more.”
Letter: Enjoy Van Wert Civic Theatre’s ‘The Lion in Winter’
Now comes before us a tale ages old. Of family, and treachery, (set in France, I am told!). Wherein a king at the age of 50, who proclaims his age quite a success, (to have lived longer than most anyone else while leading a life of excess), is trying to decide who should be his heir, the one to inherit his throne, while at the same time wanting to take a new wife and start a family of their own.
Symphony to bring ‘Wall to Wall Percussion’ to Lima
LIMA —The Lima Symphony Orchestra hopes to help the entire family keep the beat at 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Wall to Wall Percussion will see the orchestra led by percussionist and host Vern Griffiths in a literal wall-to-wall setup with instruments ranging from usual drums and sticks to buckets and an actual kitchen sink.
‘IMPULSE’ to take stage at Freed Center
ADA — Dancers from Ohio Northern University will take the stage for their first big concert since early 2020, just before the pandemic began. “IMPULSE: A Spring Dance Concert” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts, and choreographer and ONU director of dance Elizabeth Cozad-Howard said that the quality and variety of the dancing will be well worth the wait.
Three injured in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY — Three people were hurt in a crash at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 in Monterey Township, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. At the intersection of U.S. 224 and state Route 66, a Nissan hatchback struck a Kia SUV carrying a driver and two passengers who were then transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center because of their injuries.
