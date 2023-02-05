ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
KANSAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

$754.6 million Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket

One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million -- the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2 million. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. Five tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. One ticket in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Lottery winner spent $50M before dying

A record-breaking lottery winner in Scotland spent the last eight years of his life spending his fortune at a rate equivalent to more than $100,000 a week. Colin Weir — who in 2011 won £161 million, worth around $240 million at the time — managed to spend about a quarter of his winnings before dying aged 71 after an illness in 2019, the Independent reported.

