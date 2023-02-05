GR Christian beats Michigan Collegiate in double OT

In a double overtime thriller, Grand Rapids Christian beats Michigan Collegiate 55-53.

GR Christian 55, Michigan Collegiate 53

Dono Thames drilled a three from the wing with six seconds left in regulation to send it to overtime. Thames had 21 points in this game. It was a low scoring extra period where free throws were at a premium. Malachai Hooser sank his two free throws to put the eagles on top.

Michigan Collegiate would even things up, pushing it into double OT. With just .3 seconds left, Jaylan Ouwinga goes up for a layin, a goal tending call is made giving the Eagles and extra pair of points to win the game.

Final score 55-53. Next up, GRC will host Forest Hills Northern on Tuesday, February 7th at 7pm.

