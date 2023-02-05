Read full article on original website
Arnold boys soccer team looking ahead to playoff opener
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This is a very big week for a handful of area soccer teams. They are getting set for their respective state playoff openers, or regional quarterfinals, the first of five matches a team needs to win to claim a state championship! Arnold is among that group gearing up for a playoff match Wednesday. The Marlins, will host St. Augustine in a couple of nights at Gavlak. Arnold with a unbeaten record of 17-0-2 and the 5A-1 district title, and those accomplishments part of the preseason to-do list for head coach Jona Hammond and his guys!
Host Lipscomb wins third annual Lady Bison Bay Point Golf Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Host Lipscomb, out of Nashville, claimed the team title in the third annual Lady Bison Bay Point Classic which wrapped up Tuesday at the resort’s Nicklaus Course. Lipscomb racked up a team total of 45 over, that being the total score of five golfers, over...
Bay Tornadoes Heading into Their Second Straight State Tournament Appearance
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay finished the year at 10-7-2 and battled with some injuries down the stretch as they went through the 4A district playoffs where they fell to Wakulla in the semi’s. Head Coach Mike Chrivia said they were able to use this past weekend to rest and heal.
Deane Bozeman Competitive Cheer makes school history
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deane Bozeman School’s Competitive Cheer team can add some exciting things to its resume this year. “When I first started, the other coaches and I kind of had a goal to start a competitive team,” said Deane Bozeman Cheer Coach Ericka Marshall. Bozeman...
Mosley Girls Soccer Prepping for Match-up 3 Against Chiles
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins in the 6A classification, this being their first season in that classification, finished 11-2-1 this season with 3 wins combined over Choctaw and Chiles. Both those teams made the state tournament as well. The Chiles match-up is an interesting one because the...
Altha senior is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -’97 Michael Jordan... ‘99 Derek Jeter... ‘23 Braeden Smith. What do these 3 athletes have in common? They we all coming off their second straight championship and sprinting towards a 3rd. But success like that doesn’t come unless you fully love the process.
BDS students put their culinary skills to the test
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — High school students put on their chef hats for the second annual Chartwell Chef’s Challenge. Some Bay, Mosley, and Rutherford High School students spent Tuesday morning learning from professional chefs in a challenge against each other, getting exposure and critiques from real chefs. The challenge takes place in February to […]
Mowat Middle School comes together for custodian fighting brain cancer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mowat Middle School is doing all they can to help one of their beloved employees. “One of our employees Wally Cooley he’s fighting cancer. He received a tough diagnosis,” Mowat Middle School Principal Ed Sheffield said. Paul Cooley, better known as Wally, has...
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
Warm Wednesday, Cold Front Ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A warm start for your Wednesday, with high temperatures across the Panhandle from the low 70s into the mid 70s. A cold front moves into our area late Thursday night, into Friday Morning. Scattered showers can be expected through out Friday with some cooler temperatures behind the cold front.
Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld
PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser. These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine. All funds...
Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month
Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Bay County leaders are buying up homes that are in problem flooding areas. It's a big issue when severe weather strikes. Today (2/7) may have been clear skies in Panama City Beach, but most locals know when it does rain - there's almost always more flooding in the forecast. Hit...
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to show resiliency
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County’s minority communities for nearly a decade by working to build safer and stronger neighborhoods. The LEAD Coalition continues to showcase its resiliency to this day with plans to host a handful of events and programs in the upcoming weeks.
Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man is in custody after police say he videotaped a teenage girl. Lynn Haven Police say 56-year-old Daniel Gilbert Franklin was accused of hiding a digital video camera in a bathroom in his home to secretly record a 14-year-old girl who was a frequent guest in the house.
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
Warm start to the week, next front Thursday-Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re riding the temperature roller coaster this week. High temperatures will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday, falling to the 60s and 50s Thursday through Saturday. The drop in temperatures is thanks to another cold front on its way to the east coast. It will provide the most widespread showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. Isolated showers, however, are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida is no stranger to severe weather. To make sure we know what to do in case it comes our way, governor Ron DeSantis has recognized this week as Florida severe weather awareness week. Each day of this week focuses on a specific weather hazard.
