PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This is a very big week for a handful of area soccer teams. They are getting set for their respective state playoff openers, or regional quarterfinals, the first of five matches a team needs to win to claim a state championship! Arnold is among that group gearing up for a playoff match Wednesday. The Marlins, will host St. Augustine in a couple of nights at Gavlak. Arnold with a unbeaten record of 17-0-2 and the 5A-1 district title, and those accomplishments part of the preseason to-do list for head coach Jona Hammond and his guys!

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO