ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'I'm saddened, but I'm not shocked,' APD charges woman in cyclist-involved fatality

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged a woman in connection to the city’s first fatal cyclist-involved accident of 2023. Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, is now charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. According to Asheville police, Gardner struck and killed Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, from behind with her Ford Escape on Hendersonville Road on Jan. 29.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deliberation in Shannon Daves' murder trial to continue Monday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder trial in Buncombe County continues as members of the jury prepare to enter a fifth day of deliberation. Jurors in the trial of Shannon Daves, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Roger Michael Evans, in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020, plan to resume deliberations on Monday.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, drugs confiscated during recent Asheville arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police seized several drugs and a ghost gun during a recent arrest. In a press release, the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers, on Feb. 7, arrested a 19-year-old man "found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl, and a juvenile passenger in possession of a Polymer 80 pistol (ghost gun) and drugs."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Driver charged after cyclist dies in Asheville crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces misdemeanor charges after a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV along Hendersonville Road last month. Asheville police claim Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, was driving a Ford Escape that crashed into Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, while he was riding his bike.
ASHEVILLE, NC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified

The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
WLOS.com

Leader of Buncombe County copper wire theft ring sentenced

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023) - Buncombe County's district attorney issued the following correction in a tweet Thursday:. Nathaniel Styles pleaded guilty to multiple felonies and was sentenced to a 85-150 month suspended term in NC prisons and was placed on probation yesterday in Superior Court. He will pay restitution and violate no law. The plea was approved by the victim.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WLOS.com

'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen after crashes on I-85N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lanes have reopened following two crashes that blocked the northbound lane on Interstate 85 in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the first crash occurred at exit 46 and it has injuries. The second happened at 8:15 a.m. near exit 54 between an SUV and a pickup truck. […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Citing poor sales, cost increases, Blue Dream Curry House drops dine-in service

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville City Schools averts bus crisis by raising stipends to $750

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has narrowly averted a bus crisis by increasing the stipend for drivers. If the district was fully staffed, it would have 29 bus drivers. But it has 17, four of whom threatened to resign. The "dual-employee" bus drivers used to be paid...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy