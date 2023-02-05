Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
WLOS.com
'I'm saddened, but I'm not shocked,' APD charges woman in cyclist-involved fatality
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged a woman in connection to the city’s first fatal cyclist-involved accident of 2023. Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, is now charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. According to Asheville police, Gardner struck and killed Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, from behind with her Ford Escape on Hendersonville Road on Jan. 29.
WLOS.com
Deliberation in Shannon Daves' murder trial to continue Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder trial in Buncombe County continues as members of the jury prepare to enter a fifth day of deliberation. Jurors in the trial of Shannon Daves, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Roger Michael Evans, in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020, plan to resume deliberations on Monday.
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, drugs confiscated during recent Asheville arrest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police seized several drugs and a ghost gun during a recent arrest. In a press release, the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers, on Feb. 7, arrested a 19-year-old man "found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl, and a juvenile passenger in possession of a Polymer 80 pistol (ghost gun) and drugs."
WLOS.com
Driver charged after cyclist dies in Asheville crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces misdemeanor charges after a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV along Hendersonville Road last month. Asheville police claim Jasmine Rose Gardner, 23, was driving a Ford Escape that crashed into Vernon Bernard Whicker, 44, while he was riding his bike.
Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified
The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
WLOS.com
Leader of Buncombe County copper wire theft ring sentenced
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023) - Buncombe County's district attorney issued the following correction in a tweet Thursday:. Nathaniel Styles pleaded guilty to multiple felonies and was sentenced to a 85-150 month suspended term in NC prisons and was placed on probation yesterday in Superior Court. He will pay restitution and violate no law. The plea was approved by the victim.
FOX Carolina
Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man killed in Spartanburg County crash
An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed Wednesday in a crash. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Rykwon Lamonte Goudelock, 24, of Spartanburg. Goudelock was pronounced dead at the scene when his car went off a road and hit a tree, according to the...
WLOS.com
Improvements planned for truck stop some Haywood County residents call dangerous
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County residents have complained the layout of a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 is causing traffic jams and wrecks. They said safety measures are needed before someone is seriously hurt. But officials said such plans are already in the works. There...
WLOS.com
'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
11-year-old boy charged with assaulting 11-year-old girl in South Carolina
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Lanes reopen after crashes on I-85N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lanes have reopened following two crashes that blocked the northbound lane on Interstate 85 in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the first crash occurred at exit 46 and it has injuries. The second happened at 8:15 a.m. near exit 54 between an SUV and a pickup truck. […]
WLOS.com
Citing poor sales, cost increases, Blue Dream Curry House drops dine-in service
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Dream Curry in downtown Asheville announced plans to end dine-in services and switch to takeout only. A statement released on the business's social media on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said the coming weekend would be the restaurant's final days of dine-in service. Operations will switch to takeout only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the business will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, to prepare for that transition.
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools averts bus crisis by raising stipends to $750
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has narrowly averted a bus crisis by increasing the stipend for drivers. If the district was fully staffed, it would have 29 bus drivers. But it has 17, four of whom threatened to resign. The "dual-employee" bus drivers used to be paid...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Public Works wants $35,000 to repair Oakdale Cemetery mausoleum
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a plan in the works to make repairs in one of Hendersonville's most historic cemeteries. Oakdale Cemetery, which was established in the 1880s, has a mausoleum that's now 72 years old and showing its age. The Public Works Department is asking for $35,000 from...
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
WLOS.com
Mother turns herself in, grandfather arrested in case of house fire deaths of 2 children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two days after a Rutherford County woman and her father were indicted in the deaths of two young children who died in a house fire, the man has been arrested and served with his indictments, officials said. The children's mother turned herself in the following day.
Comments / 2