WWMT
Spartans catch fire, keep Wildcats at bay
MATTAWAN, Mich. — It was back and forth for much of it, but it's hard to come away with a win when one team is shooting lights out from downtown. Lakeview's shooting helped them build up a large lead, and hold on on its way to a 66-59 win in Mattawan Tuesday night. Noah Vanlaningham led the Wildcats charge with 14 points.
WWMT
Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado
DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
WWMT
News Channel 3 newscast for Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There will be a change to News Channel 3's Saturday newscast. The 6 p.m. newscast is scheduled on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour. All other newscasts are scheduled normally.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Winter Severity Index quantifies our ‘almost unbelievable’ non-winter
We know this winter hasn’t been our typical harsh Michigan winter. Often it is hard for you to quantify just how wimpy this winter has been. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index is an easy way for us to look at our skimpy winter. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
WWMT
West Michigan loses radio legend, Aris Hampers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aris Hampers, a Grand Rapids native, who worked in radio for many years, died over the weekend at the age of 73, according to classic rock station LAV-FM 96.9. LAV says on its website, "Hampers was a radio titan in the city of Grand Rapids,...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
wrif.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
WWMT
Portage kindergarteners learn how to ride a bike in PE class
PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage is expected to help four elementary schools with a program that helps kids learn how to ride a bicycle. Launched in 2018, the program called All Kids Bike, teaches kids in kindergarten how to balance and operate a bicycle. Learn to drive:...
northernnewsnow.com
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
WWMT
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he's lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann's restaurant in Wyoming.
WWMT
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart
COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
