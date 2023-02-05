The Florida Gators’ 2022 outfield consisted of three powerful sluggers: Jud Fabian, Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford. Langford is the only one returning this season. The Trenton, Florida, native will be the key to the Gators’ offense and is coming off one of the most productive seasons in program history. Langford, now a junior, led the Southeastern Conference and tied Matt LaPorta’s program record with 26 home runs; he also added 63 runs batted in and a .355 batting average.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO