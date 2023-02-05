ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida prepares for Tuscaloosa to face No. 3 Alabama

Competition becomes more fierce as March approaches and teams fight to make a name for themselves. The Gators currently are one of the “First Four Out” of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Florida can build its resumé with a win Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Independent Florida Alligator

2023 Gators Baseball Preview: Outfield

The Florida Gators’ 2022 outfield consisted of three powerful sluggers: Jud Fabian, Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford. Langford is the only one returning this season. The Trenton, Florida, native will be the key to the Gators’ offense and is coming off one of the most productive seasons in program history. Langford, now a junior, led the Southeastern Conference and tied Matt LaPorta’s program record with 26 home runs; he also added 63 runs batted in and a .355 batting average.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Golden, the Gators enter late push to make NCAA Tournament

The Gators' chance to dance in the tournament tightened after their 10th loss of the season against the rival Kentucky Wildcats. Florida head coach Todd Golden and his squad’s chances of snatching a bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament hang in the balance. The Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) have eight games left in their season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
gobigbluecountry.com

Where Kentucky Stands in Latest Bracketology Update

The Kentucky Wildcats have work to do to secure their spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and tonight’s matchup with Arkansas is a pivotal one for both SEC programs. Kentucky and Arkansas are both in the projected field of the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, but not by a safe margin.
LEXINGTON, KY
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida blown out in road game at Ole Miss

Florida shot just 7-27 from the field in the first half, and the Gators trailed by 10 at halftime. UF trailed by 12 after the third quarter, and Ole Miss never looked back in the final period of play. The Rebels outscored the Gators 25-11 in the final period to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs Make Program History vs Kentucky in Surgical Road Win

LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs Kentucky. For the third straight game, the Razorbacks are starting the Mitchell twins alongside each other, plus the usual trio of guards. That’s not surprising considering they have to face Oscar Tshiebwe. It sounds like the Wildcats will be without starting point guard...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Independent Florida Alligator

Dahlstrom shines in Florida’s near sweep of Baylor

Florida junior Sara Dahlstrom continues her dominant season with another singles win. She earned her sixth victory of the season and extended her Gators singles win streak to 11 in a row, dating back to April 16, 2022. The No. 18 Florida Gators (3-1) traveled back to Waco, Texas, to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators close out Auburn Invitational with eight total event wins

The Auburn Invitational was the last meet before the Southeastern Conference championships. Florida’s swimming and diving team sent 20 athletes to the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama. Florida’s No. 3 men and No. 7 women ended the opening day with four wins. Florida freshman Edouard...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

BT Riopelle, Dale Thomas reunite on Gators baseball squad

Dale Thomas found himself at a crossroads after the 2022 college baseball season. The then-sophomore infielder had just completed his third season with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and found himself searching for a school closer to his home in De Leon Springs, Florida. He wanted to be closer to his father, Dennis, who was experiencing a difficult health period.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators men’s tennis drops second straight match against Stanford Cardinal

The Florida Gators lost their second match in a row to the Stanford Cardinal Sunday to end their four-game winning streak. No. 16 Stanford (5-2) beat No. 15 Florida (4-3) 4-1 in the Gators’ last of three matches at the United States Tennis Association National Campus. The doubles matches...
STANFORD, CA
wymt.com

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
gotodestinations.com

Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
LEXINGTON, KY

