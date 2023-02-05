Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida prepares for Tuscaloosa to face No. 3 Alabama
Competition becomes more fierce as March approaches and teams fight to make a name for themselves. The Gators currently are one of the “First Four Out” of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Florida can build its resumé with a win Wednesday.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
Independent Florida Alligator
2023 Gators Baseball Preview: Outfield
The Florida Gators’ 2022 outfield consisted of three powerful sluggers: Jud Fabian, Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford. Langford is the only one returning this season. The Trenton, Florida, native will be the key to the Gators’ offense and is coming off one of the most productive seasons in program history. Langford, now a junior, led the Southeastern Conference and tied Matt LaPorta’s program record with 26 home runs; he also added 63 runs batted in and a .355 batting average.
atozsports.com
The Florida Gators are totally collapsing and it’s great for the Tennessee Vols
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, the next best thing to watch UT win is probably watching Alabama, Florida, and/or Georgia lose. Alabama and Georgia haven’t done a lot of losing in recent years, but Florida sure has. The Gators have lost 14 games over the last two...
Independent Florida Alligator
Golden, the Gators enter late push to make NCAA Tournament
The Gators' chance to dance in the tournament tightened after their 10th loss of the season against the rival Kentucky Wildcats. Florida head coach Todd Golden and his squad’s chances of snatching a bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament hang in the balance. The Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) have eight games left in their season.
gobigbluecountry.com
Where Kentucky Stands in Latest Bracketology Update
The Kentucky Wildcats have work to do to secure their spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and tonight’s matchup with Arkansas is a pivotal one for both SEC programs. Kentucky and Arkansas are both in the projected field of the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, but not by a safe margin.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas unveils new road red uniforms for Tuesday night's game at Kentucky
Arkansas will take its 4-game SEC winning streak on the road on Tuesday night, heading to Kentucky to take on a Wildcats squad that has won 6-straight SEC matchups. It will be a huge game when it comes to SEC standings, and the Razorbacks are going to bring their best look into the road matchup.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida blown out in road game at Ole Miss
Florida shot just 7-27 from the field in the first half, and the Gators trailed by 10 at halftime. UF trailed by 12 after the third quarter, and Ole Miss never looked back in the final period of play. The Rebels outscored the Gators 25-11 in the final period to...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing
The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend. Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won. He was even caught on camera as you can see here: Doug "The Blue Coat" ...
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Make Program History vs Kentucky in Surgical Road Win
LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs Kentucky. For the third straight game, the Razorbacks are starting the Mitchell twins alongside each other, plus the usual trio of guards. That’s not surprising considering they have to face Oscar Tshiebwe. It sounds like the Wildcats will be without starting point guard...
Independent Florida Alligator
Dahlstrom shines in Florida’s near sweep of Baylor
Florida junior Sara Dahlstrom continues her dominant season with another singles win. She earned her sixth victory of the season and extended her Gators singles win streak to 11 in a row, dating back to April 16, 2022. The No. 18 Florida Gators (3-1) traveled back to Waco, Texas, to...
aseaofblue.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators close out Auburn Invitational with eight total event wins
The Auburn Invitational was the last meet before the Southeastern Conference championships. Florida’s swimming and diving team sent 20 athletes to the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama. Florida’s No. 3 men and No. 7 women ended the opening day with four wins. Florida freshman Edouard...
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
Independent Florida Alligator
BT Riopelle, Dale Thomas reunite on Gators baseball squad
Dale Thomas found himself at a crossroads after the 2022 college baseball season. The then-sophomore infielder had just completed his third season with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and found himself searching for a school closer to his home in De Leon Springs, Florida. He wanted to be closer to his father, Dennis, who was experiencing a difficult health period.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators men’s tennis drops second straight match against Stanford Cardinal
The Florida Gators lost their second match in a row to the Stanford Cardinal Sunday to end their four-game winning streak. No. 16 Stanford (5-2) beat No. 15 Florida (4-3) 4-1 in the Gators’ last of three matches at the United States Tennis Association National Campus. The doubles matches...
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
wymt.com
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
gotodestinations.com
Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
