Muskegon, MI

Muskegon takes first loss against North Farmington

By Remi Monaghan
 3 days ago
Muskegon takes their first loss of the year after falling 68-55 against North Farmington.

North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55

The Big Reds played in the second weekend of the 2K23 tournament where they met up against the Raiders. Anthony Syndor III had 15 points and Jordan Briggs had 14.

They're now 13-1 this season, still at the top of the OK Green. Muskegon will travel to Zeeland East on Tuesday February 7th at 7pm.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

