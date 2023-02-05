Read full article on original website
Tiberius Rush
3d ago
No.1, i would move. No. 2 where are the city or state guard rails. No. 3, i would plant pine trees. Better yet, get the city or state to provide concrete barriers and guard rails.
5
SomeClevelander
3d ago
The could put temporary jersey barriers in a triangle shape until then if they were actually trying. ODOT does it all the time when they work on freeways to protect workers. She just isn't that important to them.
4
Paulette White
3d ago
I suggest Speed Bumps be implemented on that exit ramp! Make it very hard for someone to speed coming off or spend alot more and redesign the exit to another direction!
4
