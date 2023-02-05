ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 13

Tiberius Rush
3d ago

No.1, i would move. No. 2 where are the city or state guard rails. No. 3, i would plant pine trees. Better yet, get the city or state to provide concrete barriers and guard rails.

Reply(1)
5
SomeClevelander
3d ago

The could put temporary jersey barriers in a triangle shape until then if they were actually trying. ODOT does it all the time when they work on freeways to protect workers. She just isn't that important to them.

Reply
4
Paulette White
3d ago

I suggest Speed Bumps be implemented on that exit ramp! Make it very hard for someone to speed coming off or spend alot more and redesign the exit to another direction!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby police investigating dealership theft

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven cars were stolen from a Willoughby car dealership after being broken into Monday morning by an unknown suspect, according to a press release. Police say Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby reported a break in around 7:30 a.m. after the suspect gained access by shattering a window pane in a garage door.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Independents announced Cleveland Restaurant week will run from March 6 to March 18 to celebrate local independent restaurants, according to a press release. Member restaurants will offer a $39 promotional menu, unless they deviate from the price, calendar or choose not to offer carryout, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Medina Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Police is offering free steering wheel locks to residents in the city or Lafayette Township who own a Kia due to the increase in car thefts in Northeast Ohio and nationwide. Here are the requirements the Medina Police Department listed to get a steering wheel...
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman’s body found inside car on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were called out to the city’s East side Wednesday morning after the body of a woman was found inside a car. This happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave., in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood. Cleveland police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy