WASHINGTON DC - President Biden is expected to once again propose a wealth tax during his State of the Union, even after the idea failed to gain traction when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. But even if the so-called wealth tax fails on the federal, lawmakers in several states have introduced similar bills on the local level, including one in California. "The average effective taxation rate for billionaires is eight percent. That's far below the rate for average middle and working class families across the country. And in California, it's the same way," says Assemblymember Alex Lee (D) San Jose....

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO