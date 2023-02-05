ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Tracking How Former BYU Basketball Players Are Doing at New Schools

BYU has lost its fair share of players to the transfer portal the last few years. While some hurt more than others, none of the players have necessarily been world beaters at their new stops. Below we take a look at the former BYU Hoops players that are currently playing...
PROVO, UT
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season

PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
PROVO, UT
Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball

(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center.  The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11.  •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
PROVO, UT
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
'Apologies without action means very little': Secretary of State speaks on reparations for Black Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Secretary of State Shirley Weber was on the Sacramento State campus Tuesday to talk about the issue of reparations for Black Californians. The university's 2022-23 Green & Gold Speaker Series theme is "Focus on Justice." The state's first Black secretary of state, Weber was born to parents who worked as sharecroppers in Arkansas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Jose assemblyman proposes state wealth tax ahead of SOTU

WASHINGTON DC - President Biden is expected to once again propose a wealth tax during his State of the Union, even after the idea failed to gain traction when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. But even if the so-called wealth tax fails on the federal, lawmakers in several states have introduced similar bills on the local level, including one in California. "The average effective taxation rate for billionaires is eight percent. That's far below the rate for average middle and working class families across the country. And in California, it's the same way," says Assemblymember Alex Lee (D) San Jose....
CALIFORNIA STATE
"Your hands are bloody": Chaos erupts at Sacramento City Council meeting over push for police reform

SACRAMENTO — Raw emotion spilled over at Tuesday's Sacramento City council meeting as public comment turned into shouting until Vice Mayor Eric Guerra shut it down. "We will not leave until you hear us," said one audience member. "Eric, you hear us? We're not leaving."  People came heated after last week's meeting where city councilmembers approved the purchase of a new military vehicle for Sacramento Police. Some are now demanding a moratorium on military equipment purchases as they cited clashes with police during the George Floyd protests."We demand no more purchases of military equipment," said one speaker. "What we know is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

