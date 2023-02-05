Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
vanquishthefoe.com
Tracking How Former BYU Basketball Players Are Doing at New Schools
BYU has lost its fair share of players to the transfer portal the last few years. While some hurt more than others, none of the players have necessarily been world beaters at their new stops. Below we take a look at the former BYU Hoops players that are currently playing...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season
PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball
(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center. The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11. •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
Tiger Woods to design first Utah golf course
Tiger Woods is coming to Park City and he's bringing a golf course with him; designing a new 18-hole golf course, his first in Utah and the entire Mountain West.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
Lowrider clubs, Assemblyman headed to Sac to repeal ban on cruising
A South Bay leader is heading to Sacramento to bring forth legislation that repeals cruising bans.
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
Man dies in backcountry skiing accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A skier fell to his death Saturday while skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to Unified Police.
KCRA.com
'Apologies without action means very little': Secretary of State speaks on reparations for Black Californians
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Secretary of State Shirley Weber was on the Sacramento State campus Tuesday to talk about the issue of reparations for Black Californians. The university's 2022-23 Green & Gold Speaker Series theme is "Focus on Justice." The state's first Black secretary of state, Weber was born to parents who worked as sharecroppers in Arkansas.
Long-time Congresswoman Hired For TV News Job
Popular Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California made the decision not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2022, and instead made her intentions known that she would retire and head back to her home state of California.
Fox40
Teen dead, adult critically injured in Arden-Arcade shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old dead. The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officials stated...
Opinion: Restore Felony Penalties to Protect Public Safety in California
Public safety should be government’s top priority. That’s why I’m supporting a new legislative initiative in Sacramento that will enhance public safety by restoring felony penalties for many crimes now plaguing California. Obviously, serious crimes demand serious consequences. One day last week, Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl,...
Robert Downey Jr.-backed classic car company moving into old California Navy shipyard
Kindred Motorworks is opening a new headquarters and assembly building on California's Mare Island to build its high-end vintage vehicle conversions.
San Jose assemblyman proposes state wealth tax ahead of SOTU
WASHINGTON DC - President Biden is expected to once again propose a wealth tax during his State of the Union, even after the idea failed to gain traction when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. But even if the so-called wealth tax fails on the federal, lawmakers in several states have introduced similar bills on the local level, including one in California. "The average effective taxation rate for billionaires is eight percent. That's far below the rate for average middle and working class families across the country. And in California, it's the same way," says Assemblymember Alex Lee (D) San Jose....
"Your hands are bloody": Chaos erupts at Sacramento City Council meeting over push for police reform
SACRAMENTO — Raw emotion spilled over at Tuesday's Sacramento City council meeting as public comment turned into shouting until Vice Mayor Eric Guerra shut it down. "We will not leave until you hear us," said one audience member. "Eric, you hear us? We're not leaving." People came heated after last week's meeting where city councilmembers approved the purchase of a new military vehicle for Sacramento Police. Some are now demanding a moratorium on military equipment purchases as they cited clashes with police during the George Floyd protests."We demand no more purchases of military equipment," said one speaker. "What we know is...
Driver arrested, vehicle impounded after 120 mph chase with police
(KTXL) — The driver of an Infiniti was arrested and had their car impounded after driving more than 120 miles per hour during a police pursuit in West Sacramento on Monday night. While on West Sacramento patrol officers spotted a black Infiniti driving on the wrong side of the road at a “high rate of […]
Gephardt Daily
Feds bust alleged $11 million Covid reflief fraud scheme in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah County men and an accounting firm have been charged with running a scheme to defraud the federal government of millions of dollars in Covid-19 relief assistance funds. The scheme to defraud took place from April 2020 through...
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
