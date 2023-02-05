Rose McIver has some experience with acting with the undead. Her "iZombie" character — cleverly named Liv Moore —has a lust for brains which coincidentally gives her a unique gift of being able to solve murders. After the conclusion of the CW series, she traded in zombies for ghosts. Adapted from the BBC series of the same name, "Ghosts" takes a decidedly more upbeat look at the world of the dead. This time, McIver plays one of the living as her character Sam inherits what turns out to be a haunted estate. But if that weren't enough, she endures a near-death experience, allowing her to see all of the spirits in the house.

52 MINUTES AGO