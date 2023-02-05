Read full article on original website
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
How Ghosts' Rose McIver Makes Her Character Different From The Original UK Version
Rose McIver has some experience with acting with the undead. Her "iZombie" character — cleverly named Liv Moore —has a lust for brains which coincidentally gives her a unique gift of being able to solve murders. After the conclusion of the CW series, she traded in zombies for ghosts. Adapted from the BBC series of the same name, "Ghosts" takes a decidedly more upbeat look at the world of the dead. This time, McIver plays one of the living as her character Sam inherits what turns out to be a haunted estate. But if that weren't enough, she endures a near-death experience, allowing her to see all of the spirits in the house.
Cody Fern Wouldn't Mind Diving Into Another AHS Crossover (Especially If It's Asylum)
Cody Fern is one of the more recent additions to the growing cast of actors who have spent time appearing in "American Horror Story" and its spin-off, "American Horror Stories." Generally, if one pops up in one of these Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy projects, there is a good chance that they will continue to do so. According to IMDb, Fern has been many different characters, including the literal Antichrist, a park ranger, a vapid narcissist, an alien, and even a Puritan. In other words, Fern has had quite a few different experiences on the "American Horror Story" set and its spin-off series.
Adam Devine Filmed Fewer Episodes Of Modern Family Than You Might Think
To say that "Modern Family" had a lot on its plate when it came to its character roster would be an understatement. The series followed three vastly different households throughout their day-to-day lives, with plenty of overlapping stories to flesh out as well. That's a tall order for any television series, but thankfully, "Modern Family" had plenty of time to develop each and every main character throughout its 250-episode run. In fact, it even took on a host of supporting players, too, turning many of them into bonafide fan favorites along the way.
How I Met Your Father Season 2, Episode 3's Sid And Sophie Bombshell Has Fans Freaking Out
Contains spoilers for How I Met Your Mother, Season 2, Episode 3 — "The Reset Button" "How I Met Your Father" burst onto the scene in January 2022, looking to recapture the magic of its predecessor. Although critics didn't give it the warm welcome that "How I Met Your Mother" received, Hulu quickly renewed the spin-off for a second season, ensuring that fans get at least a little more of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) story about, well, how she met her son's father.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Thrilled To Finally See Mickey Patrick Return In Season 13
The thing that sets "Blue Bloods" apart from other police procedurals is the centering on family. The Reagan family, who have made it their mission to keep New York City safe from crime, find themselves in new situations every week. In many instances, the focus isn't necessarily on solving the case but on how the case will impact various members of the family. The Reagan brood knows one another inside and out, and every so often, someone from their past will enter the fold to show a different side of them.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader
You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Toughest SNL Critique Came From Her Father
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has consistently bucked the expectations of others since the beginning of her career. Dropping out of college to pursue a career in comedy acting may seem like a good choice in retrospect, given that Louis-Dreyfus became one of the biggest stars in sitcom history, starred in several more lauded shows, and is now rounding up a team of superpowered beings in her role as Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when she left Northwestern University in 1982 at 21 years old to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live," the future was anything but certain. Plenty of "SNL" stars have faded into obscurity after leaving the stages of 30 Rockefeller.
Grey's Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show's Doctor Boot Camp A 'Sterile Playground'
Ever since its premiere way back in 2005, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" upended the typical medical procedural drama by adding a strong dose of humor to the proceedings. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Station 19" — the dramedy helped launch her career and make her the most prolific Black female showrunner in TV history. The series has run for so long that it can really be divided into the career and personal life-defining eras based on the lead character Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) interpersonal and professional relationships.
Jason Alexander Agreed That Seinfeld Changed, But That Wasn't A Bad Thing
By their nature, TV shows evolve. Writers, actors, and directors discover things about their characters as the show progresses, and a character who was secondary at the beginning might become a co-lead by the end. In other cases, staffing shake-ups can create an entirely different dynamic than the one the show started with.
Ana Gasteyer Discusses Mean Girls And Katherine's Battles In American Auto - Exclusive Interview
Season 2 of NBC's "American Auto" sees Payne Motors facing a seemingly insurmountable challenge in the aftermath of some serious, widespread car trouble. The team is sent into overdrive with a problem that just won't go away, and embattled CEO Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) is leading the charge into — and hopefully out of — the trenches. The problem? She's no car expert, but rather going by the time-honored "fake it 'til you make it" approach to success, to mixed results. The hilarious series' second season sees the team trying everything to rehabilitate Payne's reputation, from social media and late-night appearances to celebrity endorsements and more.
Phineas And Ferb's Trio Of Insects Was Voiced By Major Hollywood Stars
Perhaps the only thing on "Phineas and Ferb" more jaw-dropping than the titular brother's wacky inventions-of-the-week was the Disney cartoon's surprising amount of major star power from across the TV and film industries. Rarely did an episode go by in the show's original run that didn't feature some sort of prominent guest star, such as Ray Liotta, Jane Lynch, Simon Pegg, or even Gordon Ramsey. The series even birthed a spin-off series called "Take Two with Phineas and Ferb," in which the fictional brothers interviewed real-life celebrities like Jack Black and Taylor Swift.
Lady Gaga Handed Ryan Murphy A Bag Of Her Own Vomit On The AHS Set
No matter how talented they are, or how famous they've become, it's no doubt that many actors still get nervous before the start of a new production. There's a lot of pressure riding on each performance, knowing that one bad misstep could derail a career. However, when you're someone who's famous for a completely different talent than acting, stepping in front of the camera for a TV series must be much more daunting. That's what Lady Gaga had to face when she started filming "American Horror Story," and her reaction to her nerves was purely involuntary.
Wendy Was Originally Supposed To Die During Sons Of Anarchy's Pilot Episode
There are a lot of colorful characters on FX's hit series "Sons of Anarchy," but none boast quite the story of redemption as Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo). When audiences are introduced to her in the pilot, she's several weeks away from having the baby of SAMCRO leader Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). However, these two aren't out shopping for toys and onesies.
The Witcher Fans Are Still Upset By Yennefer's Betrayal In Season 2
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is an undeniably popular series with a large following, from both fans of the book and game series as well as newcomers to the Continent, it is not without its flaws. Especially since Henry Cavill announced his unexpected exit, fans seem to have no problem being vocal about what they think does not work as well with the show, both from a story as well as from a production standpoint. But even before then, there was no lack of discussion online in regard to the fantasy-adventure series.
Sean Astin Knew His Stranger Things Character Was Meant For Him
"Stranger Things" has a bit of a reputation when it comes to character deaths. Basically, the show seems afraid to kill off anyone in the main cast, but it has no problem dispatching individuals who are only around for a single season. This was seen most recently in Season 4 when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) heroically gave his life to save his friends after being on the run the entire season. Most fans were heartbroken when he lost his life in the Upside Down, but for some, they still haven't gotten over the untimely demise of sweet, innocent Bob Newby (Sean Astin).
How I Met Your Father Fans Are Loving Charlie More And More As The Show Goes On
The supporting cast in a comedy is always a crucial component for a show's audience. Sure, everybody is automatically focusing on Sophie (Hilary Duff/Kim Cattrall) as she recounts her story in "How I Met Your Father," but it is her friend group that really helps propel the series forward. Of course, when the entire hilarious plot of the show is trying to figure out who Sophie eventually has a child with, extra scrutiny will be paid to her compatriots and others in her orbit.
