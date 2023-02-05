ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors’ Stephen Curry injures left knee; X-rays negative

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had to leave Saturday night’s game against the host Mavericks after clashing knees with Dallas’ McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter.

The All-Star guard limped to the bench, then to the locker room, where X-rays taken of his left knee in the fourth quarter were negative.

The Warriors announced Curry would have a subsequent MRI either later Saturday night or on Sunday.

The injury occurred when Wright was driving to the hoop and collided rather innocently with Curry in the middle of the key. Wright’s right knee smacked into the side of Curry’s left knee, causing the injury.

Wright was not injured on the play, on which Curry was whistled for a foul.

Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds at the time of the incident, which occurred while the Warriors were holding a 98-78 lead with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter.

–Field Level Media

