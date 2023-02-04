ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

CIAA Upset: JC Smith men take down Fayetteville State

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwR8m_0kcvlWAZ00

Days after knocking off the top team in the CIAA, JC Smith knocked CIAA South leader Fayetteville State to its knees on Saturday.

JCSU handed FSU a 71-63 loss in Brayboy Gymnasium, putting FSU into a three-way tie with Winston-Salem State and Claflin with two weeks left in the season.

Cartier Jernigan led the Golden Bulls with 24 points and five assists, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts.

The two teams started off shaky on offense, with JCSU hitting 43 percent from the field while Fayetteville State shot just 34 percent.  FSU took a 26-25 lead into the half.

Johnson C. Smith caught fire in the second half, hitting 14 of 25 attempts for a 56 percent clip from the field, including hitting eight of 11 3-point attempts. It led by as many as 22 points in the second half before Fayetteville State cut into the deficit.

Augustine Ominu and Ezekiel Cannedy added 10 points each as JC Smith followed up its upset win over Virginia Union with another win.

Fayetteville State was led by Cress Worthy who scored 11 points. No other FSU player scored more than nine points.

JCSU improves to 8-13 overall and 4-8 in CIAA play. FSU dropped to 13-11, 8-4 in CIAA play.

The post CIAA Upset: JC Smith men take down Fayetteville State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
RALEIGH, NC
BET

Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public

Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
RALEIGH, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Schools Announce New Goals

The Bladen County Board of Education held a work session on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Bladen County Schools District Office in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. For over four hours, the school board members listened to the administration of each Bladen County school give presentations. Some of the schools’ goals...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness

So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
FORT BRAGG, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Make history in Goldsboro this spring

“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
GOLDSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Former Fayetteville student up for Oscar

A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy