Dallas, TX

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week. Now, unlike the Washington Commanders, who fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two weeks before, the Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator.

On Saturday, the Cowboys officially named Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator.

While Moore led the Cowboys to a top-10 finish in total offense in three of his four seasons as offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer hasn’t always enjoyed similar results.

The son of legendary former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, Brian Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season with Dallas as a consultant.

The 49-year-old Schottenheimer began his coaching career back in 1997 with the St. Louis Rams. In 1998, he spent a year with the Kansas City Chiefs before going to the college ranks as a wide receivers coach with Syracuse. In 2000, he took a job with USC as a tight ends coach.

He returned to the NFL in 2001 with Washington as its quarterbacks coach under his father. However, in one of owner Daniel Snyder’s worst moves — and there have been many — he fired Marty Schottenheimer after only one season as head coach.

Schottenheimer followed his father to the San Diego Chargers as quarterbacks coach for the next four seasons before landing his first offensive coordinator position with the New York Jets in 2006. After six seasons in that role, Schottenheimer was named offensive coordinator for the Rams for three seasons.

In 2015, Schottenheimer again returned to college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. That lasted one season as head coach Mark Richt was fired, so Schottenheimer came back to the NFL as quarterbacks coach for Andrew Luck and the Colts for two seasons.

In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks hired Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator, where he worked for three seasons. In 2021, he was Urban Meyer’s passing-game coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are some thoughts around the league regarding Schottenheimer’s hiring.

Eagles fans were celebrating the Cowboys’ new hire.

It isn’t known if Schottenheimer or head coach Mike McCarthy will call plays for Dallas in 2023, but both, at least from the outside, seem like a downgrade from Kellen Moore.

The rest of the NFC East appears happy with Schottenheimer’s hiring as we await who Washington will hire as its next offensive coordinator.

