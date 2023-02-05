ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Reflecting on the Educator Shortage in East Central Illinois

The following has been released by the Office of Dr Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent, Regional Office of Education #11:. It’s that time of year again, time for the annual educator shortage survey results. Each year for the past six years, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) has surveyed nearly 700 school districts statewide on the key questions around the depth and consequences of Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis. The results remain unchanging: the teacher shortage crisis exists, and it is unlikely to end anytime soon. Yet, with hope in mind, we move.
ILLINOIS STATE
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
prospectusnews.com

WPCD FM 88.7: One of Parkland’s Hidden Treasures

Parkland College holds a hidden treasure: 88.7 WPCD! Parkland College Radio is a student-run radio station that is directed and managed by Adam Porter, Deane Geiken, and Jason Hayes. COM 141 offers hands-on training in audio production. WPCD allows students to learn how to announce on a live radio station....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington VFW now serving ramen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

N. Lincoln Ave. lane shift in Urbana beginning Monday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that there will be a lane shift on N. Lincoln Ave. beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. Traffic on N. Lincoln Ave. between Saline Ct. and Centennial Farm Rd. will be shifted to one lane in each direction until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Hoopeston bowling alley reopens after fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire broke out at a bowling alley in Hoopeston on Saturday. It happened at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley, located at 719 West Elm Street. Hoopeston Fire Chief Joel Bird said a small grease fire broke out in the kitchen and it was extinguished quickly. No one was hurt. The […]
HOOPESTON, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Kristen Walters

Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois

A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Two vehicle crash causes injury in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A two vehicle crash caused non-life threatening injuries in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Taylor and South Taylorville Road around 2:40 p.m. One person was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
DECATUR, IL
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois

The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville house sustains ‘heavy fire’, cause under investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m. Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St. Everyone was reportedly out of […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Montrose FPD Responds To Semi On Fire On I-70 Late Sunday Night

From the Montrose Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Sunday, 2/5/23 at 20:13 hours, Montrose Fire along with Greenup Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to I-70 eastbound at the 110MM for a semi that had lost control, crashed into the woodline and was fully engulfed. Teutopolis FPD was requested to respond with a tanker.
MONTROSE, IL

