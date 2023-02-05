Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis native crafts portrait of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the world continues to follow the Tyre Nichols’ death, one Memphis native is turning to art to decompress. Professional artist Jerry Lynn says he wanted to turn this tragic situation into something beautiful. With his latest painting, called “Memphis Blues,” the artist shows a smiling Tyre Nicholas, Tyre’s skateboard, along with Memphis landmarks like the “M”/I-40 bridge and Lorraine Motel.
actionnews5.com
Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others . Starting her career in activism in her...
actionnews5.com
Stax Museum welcomes visitors with free Saturday admission
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Saturday is Family Day at the Stax Museum. In addition to free admission for families, kids of all ages are welcome and will be treated to music, games, activities, crafts, and more. General admission on Family Day is from 1-4 p.m. and free for everyone.
actionnews5.com
USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: International Holocaust Remembrance Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945. This show is dedicated to the 10 million lives lost, to the hundreds of survivors that settled in Memphis, Tenn, to their families, and the Jewish community of the Greater Memphis Area. As the number...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Black Love Live happening Valentines Day at the Orpheum. She...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
actionnews5.com
Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson from Malco Theatres has confirmed that the company will not be following the ticket pricing change announced by AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain. On Monday, AMC unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie...
actionnews5.com
2 injured after shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Raleigh left two people injured on Tuesday morning. According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Homewood Drive off of James Road. A child and an adult were taken to the hospital. On the scene was a red...
actionnews5.com
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. Lawler, 73, has undergone surgery and is recovering at a Florida hospital. Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020. His storied career includes...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian killed on I-240 and Walnut Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed walking on I-240 Tuesday night. Memphis police say the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle at I-240 just north of Walnut Grove Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. According to TDOT, the incident happened...
actionnews5.com
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven. A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical...
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
actionnews5.com
MPD and MFD Chiefs called to present reform proposals at Memphis City Council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat were called before Memphis City Council’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. The request was made by Chairwoman, Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, for both chiefs to present department reform proposals, following the death of Tyre...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates GameStop burglary in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a GameStop. On Feb. 6, at 3:49 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call at a GameStop on Winchester Road. Police say video surveillance shows the suspects arrive at the store in white, silver, and...
actionnews5.com
Child critical after shooting on Nelson Ave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a child, of an unknown age, was found with a gunshot wound on Nelson Avenue, near Roland Street. The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. There’s no word...
actionnews5.com
MSS Steel Tubes USA to open first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSS Steel Tubes will open its first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs. This $6 million investment will employ 129 at an average wage and benefits of $47,000 per year. It will be located on Outland Road near Lamar and East Raines Road.
actionnews5.com
Local Memphis video game stores targeted in a series of burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three local GameStop stores in Memphis were targeted in a series of burglaries. The first burglary took place on February 1 at the GameStop located on 7539 Winchester road. Video surveillance shows a sedan backing into the front doors of the business. Five suspects dressed in hooded jackets then entered the business and stole seven PS5 gaming consoles. There’s no more information available.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Showboats’ 2023 USFL schedule released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats have their 2023 schedule finalized. The new Showboats will kick off their season on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Stars. The Showboats are part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022. The Showboats name harkens...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: Activists take cries for justice to Shelby County Commission
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local activists took their cries for justice to the Shelby County Commission Monday, namely seeking a change in the way the Shelby County sheriff does business. Protestors want the sheriff to use the video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols as a lesson on what not to do when dealing with citizens.
