Executive boys basketball has winning streak halted; Parkland falls at Hoop Group event
The Executive Education and Parkland boys basketball teams chose to participate in the Hoop Group Lehigh Valley Showcase to face quality competition. The two programs certainly got that on Sunday afternoon. Executive fell to Patrick School 67-38, and the Trojans dropped a 68-49 result to Archbishop Wood during the event...
NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament. Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285 John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University
Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
Land purchase ‘maintains the possibility’ of railroad trestle park in Easton
The Greater Easton Development Partnership is pursuing the purchase of about 1.2 acres formerly home to a rail station, as part of an ambitious plan for a new public park system that could one day span the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. The nonprofit last week received approval from the Easton Planning...
Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
Fundraiser aims to help mom, 2 kids who ‘lost everything’ in Nazareth fire
An online fundraiser aims to raise money for a mother and her two young daughters left homeless after a swift-moving blaze torched their Nazareth home. Les Smith of Easton, the brother-in-law of Cecily Gargone, began the GoFundMe fundraiser to help Gargone and her two girls: Ava Kelley, 12, and Zara Roderick, 6. By 7 p.m. Monday, 64 donors raised $4,515 toward the $10,000 goal.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
phl17.com
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans
The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
