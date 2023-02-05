ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

TAPinto.net

NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
CBS Philly

A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University

Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fundraiser aims to help mom, 2 kids who ‘lost everything’ in Nazareth fire

An online fundraiser aims to raise money for a mother and her two young daughters left homeless after a swift-moving blaze torched their Nazareth home. Les Smith of Easton, the brother-in-law of Cecily Gargone, began the GoFundMe fundraiser to help Gargone and her two girls: Ava Kelley, 12, and Zara Roderick, 6. By 7 p.m. Monday, 64 donors raised $4,515 toward the $10,000 goal.
NAZARETH, PA
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans

The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Philly

19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
WARMINSTER, PA

