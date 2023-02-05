Read full article on original website
Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops
(WWNY) - High school and college basketball dominated local sports action Tuesday night. It was a Frontier League boys’ D Division semifinal in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots entertained Lyme. - The pass inside to Ethan Tracy for the first 2 points of the game. - Austin Griner finds...
Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools
Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim watches play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th. Jim was born to Gertrude Mary Wright and James Ezry Fitzpatrick on October 30, 1952. Jim, a 6′4″ proud Irish-American, loved by all, was an active member of the community.
Syracuse basketball at Florida State odds, prediction and how to watch
Syracuse basketball hits the road for its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference clash away from the Hill, as the Orange will head down to the Sunshine State for a duel this Wednesday evening against Florida State. The ‘Cuse, recently had lost three in a row and four of five league...
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons
I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
Black River Valley Concert Series
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is Ruby Shooz! This group of maniac musicians brings back the great sounds and images from the 50s and 60s, along with some newer classics. Good old rock ‘n’ roll with a high energy delivery – the Shooz give you the sights and sounds of an era not forgotten. Saturday night, February 11, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Rutgers assistant accuses Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim of buying teams, paying players
Brandin Knight threw his two cents into a controversial situation this weekend. In response to comments made by Jim Boeheim to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Rutgers associate head coach and former Pittsburgh star guard accused the Syracuse head coach of buying teams and paying players during his near-five-decades at the helm of the program.
Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, passed away at home in Clayton, NY on February 4, 2023, after a full and adventurous life. Her son William was by her side. She was born at home in Detroit, Michigan on October 14, 1929, to Florence Estelle (Dixon)...
Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Deferiet
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Wilna Ave. Deferiet, died Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was a patient for three days. Willy was born on July 13,1942 in Deferiet, the son of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw)...
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.
James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.
Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Everyone’s friend Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown, died January 31, 2023, at 5:55pm at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 1, 1961, in Watertown NY, a son of Jeffrey and Dorothy Fleming Turner. He graduated from Watertown High School, being voted Class Partier of the Class of 1980.
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The recent discovery of electrical issues at the Watertown Golf Club and the lack of an inspection led to a heated exchange at Monday night’s city council meeting. The city recently spent $3.4 million to buy the course, but an inspection of the clubhouse...
Mild weather with sunshine by afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were in the 30s to start, and that’s pretty much where they’ll stay. That will make for a mild day. And skies will be partly sunny by afternoon. A low pressure area will move in and we could have freezing rain Thursday...
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A travel advisory was issued for Lewis County early Monday morning. A notice from the sheriff’s office says that roads are extremely icy with patches of black ice. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
