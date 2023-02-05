ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.

The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
UTAH STATE
Wichita Eagle

Mavs vs. Clippers Preview: Kyrie Irving’s Debut; Luka Doncic Injury Update

After all the hype, dread, and overall stress-inducing discourse of the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Kyrie Irving on Sunday, it's time to see why Nico Harrison made such a risky move. Against the Los Angeles Clippers, who deploy disrupting wings like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Irving's body-bending layups and overall acrobatics make for a potential showdown in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Andre Drummond ‘Could Be an Option’ for Sixers

With the trade deadline approaching quickly, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the hunt for a potential deal that could boost their chances of making a championship run. It’s not a guarantee the Sixers will make a trade before the deadline, but if they don’t, it won’t be due to a lack of trying.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Fans Chastise Anthony Davis For No-Show Performance Against Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James had quite a moment last night. He unseated Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had enjoyed a 39-year reign, to become the highest-scoring player in NBA regular season history. The 19-time All-Star did this in spectacular fashion, sinking a crazy step-back, midrange fadeaway jumper with Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams in his grill and 10.9 seconds remaining in the game's third quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Tobias Harris Talks Sixers’ Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Knicks

Everything was going fine for the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Knicks. With a 21-point lead in the opening minutes of the matchup, Philly was primed for a statement win over the seventh-seeded Knicks, who were coming off of an overtime loss the night before.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Argue During Halftime Of Thunder Loss

Yesterday, just two days before tomorrow's league-wide trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers $47.1 million super-sub Russell Westbrook had a bizarre game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He frequently froze out All-Star teammate LeBron James, while the latter was attempting to break ex-Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record as the NBA's leading...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Tobias Harris’ Message for Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline

The NBA trade deadline will take place on Thursday afternoon. With all of the rumors going around the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have had two names consistently pop up in rumors in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. While the former player reportedly requested a trade as he’s currently out of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans

New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Nets’ Cam Thomas Sets NBA Record With Another 40-Point Game

View the original article to see embedded media. On a night when the basketball world trained its eyes on LeBron James’s quest to break the all-time scoring record, Nets guard Cam Johnson made some scoring history of his own. The second-year player netted 43 points in a 116–112 loss...
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

LeBron James on Seahawks Dream: ‘I Would’ve Made the Team’

For a larger-than-life superstar like four-time MVP and newly-crowed NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, nothing flies under the radar. This includes previous public claims that he considered signing with the Seattle Seahawks after coach Pete Carroll “offered him a contract” while the NBA was in its lockout during the summer of 2011.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Signing Keenan Allen Idea: No Trade, Chargers’ Move Awaits

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for offensive firepower to help CeeDee Lamb. Does Keenan Allen qualify?. Several names, such as Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and Tee Higgins, have been floated around as potential options, but now another veteran might become available. While just rumors at this stage,...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee

Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Twins Star Out of WBC

After a tumultuous off season as a free agent, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will not play in the World Baseball Classic next month. The reasons, however, appear to have nothing to do with the ankle that caused two different contract agreements to fall through. It has to do with the impending arrival of his child.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
WASHINGTON STATE

