More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Wichita Eagle
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Clippers Preview: Kyrie Irving’s Debut; Luka Doncic Injury Update
After all the hype, dread, and overall stress-inducing discourse of the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Kyrie Irving on Sunday, it's time to see why Nico Harrison made such a risky move. Against the Los Angeles Clippers, who deploy disrupting wings like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Irving's body-bending layups and overall acrobatics make for a potential showdown in Hollywood.
Wichita Eagle
‘I Don’t Love It’: Draymond Green on Potentially Facing Mavs’ Luka-Kyrie Duo
The new tandem of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas is already making the rest of the league sweat. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Golden State's Draymond Green shared his thoughts on the trade, which he wasn't very fond of for his Warriors. "I don't...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Andre Drummond ‘Could Be an Option’ for Sixers
With the trade deadline approaching quickly, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the hunt for a potential deal that could boost their chances of making a championship run. It’s not a guarantee the Sixers will make a trade before the deadline, but if they don’t, it won’t be due to a lack of trying.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Fans Chastise Anthony Davis For No-Show Performance Against Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James had quite a moment last night. He unseated Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had enjoyed a 39-year reign, to become the highest-scoring player in NBA regular season history. The 19-time All-Star did this in spectacular fashion, sinking a crazy step-back, midrange fadeaway jumper with Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams in his grill and 10.9 seconds remaining in the game's third quarter.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Discussing Trade to Bring D’Angelo Russell Back to Purple and Gold
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly discussing a three-team deal that would bring former first-round pick D'Angelo Russell back to the Purple and Gold. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report on the trade, that would send Russell to LA, and Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz.
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris Talks Sixers’ Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Knicks
Everything was going fine for the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Knicks. With a 21-point lead in the opening minutes of the matchup, Philly was primed for a statement win over the seventh-seeded Knicks, who were coming off of an overtime loss the night before.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Argue During Halftime Of Thunder Loss
Yesterday, just two days before tomorrow's league-wide trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers $47.1 million super-sub Russell Westbrook had a bizarre game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He frequently froze out All-Star teammate LeBron James, while the latter was attempting to break ex-Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record as the NBA's leading...
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris’ Message for Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline
The NBA trade deadline will take place on Thursday afternoon. With all of the rumors going around the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have had two names consistently pop up in rumors in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. While the former player reportedly requested a trade as he’s currently out of...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors ‘Insistent’ on Nic Claxton in Any ‘Significant’ Trade With Nets
If the Brooklyn Nets are going to make a big splash with the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline it's going to require moving Nic Claxton. View the original article to see embedded media. Toronto is reportedly "insistent" on receiving the 23-year-old center in any "significant" trade with the Nets,...
Wichita Eagle
3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans
New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
Wichita Eagle
Nets’ Cam Thomas Sets NBA Record With Another 40-Point Game
View the original article to see embedded media. On a night when the basketball world trained its eyes on LeBron James’s quest to break the all-time scoring record, Nets guard Cam Johnson made some scoring history of his own. The second-year player netted 43 points in a 116–112 loss...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James on Seahawks Dream: ‘I Would’ve Made the Team’
For a larger-than-life superstar like four-time MVP and newly-crowed NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, nothing flies under the radar. This includes previous public claims that he considered signing with the Seattle Seahawks after coach Pete Carroll “offered him a contract” while the NBA was in its lockout during the summer of 2011.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Signing Keenan Allen Idea: No Trade, Chargers’ Move Awaits
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for offensive firepower to help CeeDee Lamb. Does Keenan Allen qualify?. Several names, such as Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and Tee Higgins, have been floated around as potential options, but now another veteran might become available. While just rumors at this stage,...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Hits The Iconic Wilt Chamberlain Pose After Breaking Scoring Record
The Los Angeles Lakers took a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. But of course, no one will be highlighting the Lakers’ defeat. Instead, the NBA world celebrated LeBron James becoming the league’s all-time leader in points scored. Afterward, James hit the iconic Wilt Chamberlain pose to show his point total.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee
Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
Wichita Eagle
Twins Star Out of WBC
After a tumultuous off season as a free agent, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will not play in the World Baseball Classic next month. The reasons, however, appear to have nothing to do with the ankle that caused two different contract agreements to fall through. It has to do with the impending arrival of his child.
Wichita Eagle
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
Wichita Eagle
How NFL’s top quarterback remains motivated, plus more from Patrick Mahomes: podcast
Patrick Mahomes is a focal point at Super Bowl LVII. In his third Super Bowl in four years, and about to win his second NFL MVP award, he’s the top personality as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Let’s hear what he has to say...
