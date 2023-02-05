ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

WGAL

Lancaster City police release warning of potential scam

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County man arrested for Meghan's Law violations

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged relating to his Megan's Law offense. Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens announced the arrest of Nahji Isaiah McKee, 34. He has been charged with failing to register with PSP and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. According to troopers,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person injured in a nighttime shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged for allegedly shooting cat

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month. On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman allegedly steals purse from elderly woman, charges over $1,400

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole a pocket book from an elderly woman and then used a credit card from the purse to make over $1,400 in purchases at two other stores. According to...
PennLive.com

Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with aggravated assault after Wyomissing shots-fired incident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police are releasing new information about a shots-fired incident that happened in Wyomissing Monday morning. Police say an argument between two individuals quickly turned into a fight near Plaza Azteca in the 900 block of Woodland Road. The initial call was for a report of shots fired and came in around 10:20 a.m.
WYOMISSING, PA
WGAL

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
