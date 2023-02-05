With all of the buzz surrounding the release of the tournament brackets, the heated race for several local conferences shouldn’t be put on the back burner. The SWC and LC8 crowns will come down to the wire in the final two weeks of the regular season, and the GLC tournament gets underway on Feb. 7. Here are the conference standings, clinching scenarios and schedules for the final two weeks.

