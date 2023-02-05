Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic football: Levi Ellis signs with Hillsdale College
When Levi Ellis came to Elyria Catholic, he saw an opportunity and conquered the gridiron to become one of the best Panthers to put on a uniform. A week after he committed to Hillsdale College, the 2022 Matt Wilhelm Award winner put his commitment to the Chargers on paper Feb. 6.
Morning Journal
Midview girls basketball: Middies ready to pursue program’s first district championship
Since the start of the Brittney McNamara era at Midview, the goal was to win the program’s first district championship. With four returning starters from last year’s district semifinal run, the Middies are ready to make another run toward history. “We talk about (winning a district championship) all...
Morning Journal
High school boys basketball: Tournament district sites announced
One day after the boys basketball tournament brackets were released, the district sites were rolled out on Feb. 6. In Division I, St Edward will be close to home in Lakewood for the Northeast 4 district. If Elyria can win two home games, the Pioneers will be faced with a near road game against the Eagles in the district semis.
Morning Journal
High school boys basketball: SWC, LC8 standings and scenarios, GLC tournament schedule
With all of the buzz surrounding the release of the tournament brackets, the heated race for several local conferences shouldn’t be put on the back burner. The SWC and LC8 crowns will come down to the wire in the final two weeks of the regular season, and the GLC tournament gets underway on Feb. 7. Here are the conference standings, clinching scenarios and schedules for the final two weeks.
Morning Journal
Westlake baseball: Hugh Sullivan commits to Denison
Hugh Sullivan was a two-way force for Westlake in 2022. While Sullivan mashed at the plate, he also mowed down hitters on the mound, not allowing an earned run until the end of the season. Sullivan was a big part of Westlake’s GLC Championship after transferring in from St. Ignatius...
Morning Journal
Elyria Municipal Court to host regional Mock Trial Competition
The 40th annual Ohio Regional Mock Trial Competition will take place Feb. 17 at Elyria Municipal Court, 601 Broad St. Over 2,000 students from across the state took their place in local courtrooms for the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education’s 40th annual Ohio District Mock Trial Competition on Jan. 27, according to a news release.
Morning Journal
Avon: Caruso Cabinets founder earns Hall of Fame Induction
Since opening his own business in 2001, Tom Caruso of Caruso Cabinets, 35960 Detroit Road in Avon, has strived to create only the best designs for his customers. Caruso recently received high honors for his work in the area when he was recognized by the North Coast Building Industry Association.
Morning Journal
The Original Steaks and Hoagies in Lorain offering Philly flair
When it comes to football teams and food, there is perhaps no more obvious pairing than the Philadelphia Eagles and the sandwich they share a city with, the Philly cheesesteak. With the Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, a Lorain restaurant is trying...
Morning Journal
Thomasina Patton named to Lorain County Community College Board of Trustees
Lorain County Community College recently welcomed a new member to its Board of Trustees, thanks to an appointment from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Thomasina Patton of Avon Lake marks the third trustee member DeWine appointed since becoming governor. Patton’s term, which began Jan. 1, will run through August 2027.
Morning Journal
Amherst church donates race funds to Blessing House
Despite the cancellation of the Jingle All The Way 5K race in December due to weather, Community Congregational United Church of Christ still delivered on it promise of donating funds to Blessing House in Elyria. Organized by Pastor Brian Russell, the race was set for its second year with an...
Morning Journal
Elyria: Black Legacy Connection honors Corey Williams, plant manager for Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Mich.
Elyria native and Ford Motor Co. executive Corey Williams is choosing to plant positive seeds. Williams, plant manager, made history in 2022 when he launched the first F-150 battery electric truck in Ford’s history. “I have a really big organization and responsibility,” he said. “We depend on people to...
Morning Journal
Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fair is solid | Restaurant review
The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
Morning Journal
Lorain County Urban League Young Professionals hosting Join Week
The Lorain County Urban League Young Professionals Chapter is hosting its Join Week to engage active and future members. YPs are between the ages of 21 and 40. “Whether you’re starting out in your career or becoming more established, it can be overwhelming,” said Chapter President Brittany Lovett. “It’s so important that we surround ourselves with people who want better and are doing better.”
Morning Journal
Elyria: Fire destroys mobile home, GoFundMe account set up for victim
Lorain County Dispatch alerted the Elyria Fire Department to a reported fire at 5:30 a.m., Feb. 5, Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge. According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti, when crews arrived they found heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer in the 100 block, conditions dictated a strictly defensive attack and crews knocked down the fire within minutes.
Morning Journal
Oberlin Heritage Center to host forums on improving organization
Oberlin Heritage Center wants to hear from residents on what the nonprofit can do better to improve the area it serves. The Heritage Center said in a news release that it is asking people what kinds of history interest them, what historic resources or workshops would be useful to them and what roles the organization can play in making Oberlin a better community.
Morning Journal
Crushers announce 2023 ‘Ballpark On Tap’ festival
The Lake Erie Crushers have announced the 2023 “Ballpark On Tap” Craft Beer and Wine Festival at Mercy Health Stadium will take place from 4-10 p.m., Aug. 5, and feature great food, live music and plenty of your favorite craft beer varieties, according to a news release. “We...
Morning Journal
Elyria 66-year-old woman faces charges in shooting
A 66-year-old Elyria woman is behind bars on charges she shot her husband early Feb. 6 at their home, according to a news release. Cheryl L. Johnson was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and domestic violence. Johnson was transported to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office pending her initial hearing...
Morning Journal
Lorain woman opens Therapeutic SOULutions to help bring mental health services to her community
Lorain native Shatela Evans is hoping to erase the stigma around mental health services for her community. “I hope to end the stigma of therapy,” Evans said. “Especially among the African American population, there’s a stigma if you admit you go to therapy and ‘tell your business,’ but in reality, it’s an extra benefit to have a counselor who can drive and assist you.
Morning Journal
Vermilion GOP to hear from State Rep D. J. Swearingen
The Vermilion GOP will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Feb. 15, at Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave, in the Community Room. State Rep D. J. Swearingen, whop represents Ottawa County, western Erie County and most of Huron County, will provide updates and answers to questions and concerns attendees may have, according to a news release.
Morning Journal
Broadway Mary’s resubmits request for ARPA funds; ethics investigation requested at Lorain City Council
Broadway Mary’s request for public funds was withdrawn at Lorain City Council’s meeting Feb. 6 but not without a heated discussion and a call for an ethics investigation. A corrected application for funds was submitted Feb. 7. Ward 8 Councilman Joshua Thornsberry led the discussion with a lengthy...
