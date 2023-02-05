Read full article on original website
Stockton police call for more recruits amid staff shortages and recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Residents and business owners were greeted Tuesday morning by officers and community leaders at the Waterfront Warehouse. Workers inside the Waterfront Warehouse, like Michelle Hickman, say they are still shocked over the deadly shooting that happened just feet away from their business fronts days ago. “I...
'We're here for them' | Stockton police chief reassures businesses after deadly shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — With several other officers in tow, Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden went door to door talking to merchants, owners and customers in the popular, two-story Waterfront Warehouse retail building on W. Weber Avenue. "This is a way of us reconnecting after trauma, where we talk to...
WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection
STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
Investigation of dog tased to death by Lodi police heads to District Attorney
LODI, Calif. — The investigation surrounding a dog tased to death by a Lodi police officer is making its way to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office to see if charges are warranted. On Monday, Lodi Police Department announced that the investigation into the death of three-year-old husky...
16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton. The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.
Stockton residents call for more police patrols, security after recent homicides
Stockton residents are calling for more safety measures and police patrols in the wake of recent homicides. Over the weekend, two unrelated shootings left two dead and several others injured, marking the city’s sixth and seventh homicides this year. According to the Stockton Police Department, the city is already up three homicides so far from where they were last year.
Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals who spoke with ABC10 Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings. Many people say it's sadly something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of become desensitized to it," said Javier Garcia. "We see this happen so often and even from stories of being young and things happening in your own neighborhoods."
Reports of Treatment Center Shutdown Disturb Modesto’s Mayor
Like many of the city’s residents, Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen was caught by surprise when she read that the county’s “Genesis” drug treatment center was closing down. The center is located in Modesto. “All I know is what I read in the paper and the math...
"We want to encourage people to apply": Stretched staffing leaves some Stockton crimes unanswered
STOCKTON — Stockton law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm after a weekend in which some calls for service went unanswered as police responded to two deadly shootings at once.Gun violence led to the two deadly crime scenes just hours apart. The Stockton Police Officer's Association is calling out the combination's crippling impact, leaving other emergencies in the city on hold for hours."As we saw this weekend, all of our officers were dedicated to those particular scenes as well as a sideshow event, that was happening at the same time. So that left us unable to respond to many of...
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
One of Two Arrested At Sonora Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally Enters Guilty Plea
Sonora, CA – One of two suspects, entered a guilty plea after being arrested following a fight during the “Freedom Rally” against COVID vaccine mandates in Sonora in August of 2021. Tuolumne County District Attorney Casandra Jenecke updated Clarke Broadcasting on their cases, including the other suspect’s...
Family hires attorney, police turn evidence over to DA in Lodi tasing death of dog "Enzo"
LODI -- Lodi police said Monday that they have wrapped up their investigation into the police killing of a pet husky that was loose and "aggressive" in a neighborhood two weeks ago. The dog's owners, Anna Marquez and Aline Galeno, told CBS13 the department's account of the dog being aggressive is wrong and not backed up with evidence. They hired an animal rights attorney Monday to represent them as more than $25,000 has been donated online to fund what they say will be a legal pursuit of justice for their dog, Enzo.A video captured by a neighbor shows the moment a...
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
Turlock Police to have extra officers on duty for Super Bowl Sunday
(KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department will have extra officers on duty throughout the city on Super Bowl Sunday to deter people from driving under the influence. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire According to the police department, on Feb. 12, there will be extra officers on duty looking […]
One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting
(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Charles Johnson, 45, who they said died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the jail the day before about 11:20 a.m. during the distribution of pills.
Family Attempts to Conceal Identity of Suspect in High Speed Pursuit
Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. “At around 7:30 p.m. back on December 16, 2022, Deputies from our Special Services Division (SSD) got into a pursuit with a vehicle that began in Lincoln Center and lasted about three miles, reaching speeds of at least 65mph on residential streets. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons when the suspect drove back into Lincon Center at the height of the busy holiday shopping season.
