STOCKTON — Stockton law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm after a weekend in which some calls for service went unanswered as police responded to two deadly shootings at once.Gun violence led to the two deadly crime scenes just hours apart. The Stockton Police Officer's Association is calling out the combination's crippling impact, leaving other emergencies in the city on hold for hours."As we saw this weekend, all of our officers were dedicated to those particular scenes as well as a sideshow event, that was happening at the same time. So that left us unable to respond to many of...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO