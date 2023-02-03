Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Pure Storage (PSTG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.50MM shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2019 they reported 10.75MM shares and 4.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.27MM shares of Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR). This represents 9.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.86MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
NASDAQ
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Highwoods Properties (HIW) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.96 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate...
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services software maker would...
NASDAQ
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. CONSOL ENERGY INC (CEIX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal...
Comments / 0