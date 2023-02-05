Read full article on original website
New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!. The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs. This event...
How do food deserts impact the Wabash Valley?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — At the February 2023 city council meeting, Mayor, Duke Bennett, presented his plan for the use of the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA). He proposed that $500,000 be used toward food deserts. “As a foodbank, we work with 90 plus organizations across the seven-county service area. We know that the […]
Grant money to help African American historic sitesv
It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
Eastern Illinois Food Bank Making Stop at Mark Denman School; Sat Feb 11th 9:30 – 10:30 AM
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 02/11/2023 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
United Way grant will help fund high-quality child care in the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $160,000 will go towards child care in the Wabash Valley. The United Way awarded four childcare facilities with grants through the Success by 6 council. Each facility had to submit its plan to help give more children high-quality child care. The businesses will...
American Rescue Plan Money plans
'I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo as a whole' - County Commissioners have big plans for ARPA money. On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners presented a plan on how to use the $21,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money. What would you like to see it used for?
Shoppers had the chance to find Valentine's gifts at vendors fair
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The day of love is right around the corner, and folks are getting in those last-minute gifts!. The Meadows Shopping Center hosted a Valentine's Day Vendor Fair today to help people find that special something!. There were over 100 different vendors to shop from. From...
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
Community gives input on future of old jail
Vigo County community members weigh in on the future of the old Vigo County Jail. Vigo County Commissioners are making it a point to get the community's input concerning the future of the old Vigo County Jail. They want to hear from all of you.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center. “It’s exciting to open […]
Terre Haute North bass fishing team helping a student beyond sports
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High School bass fishing started in Vigo County four years ago. When it first began, nobody could have imagined the impact it would go on to me. Especially not Zander Ashley. Ashley was a freshman at Terre Haute North high school in 2018, struggling to...
Pet of the Week for February 7, 2023
Each Monday on Good Day Live we are joined by a dog or cat in need of a forever home. These pets come to us from the Terre Haute Humane Society if you would like more information on meeting our sweet visitors. You can also find opportunities to foster a pet, donate supplies or volunteer your time.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Commissioners to move Markle Mill Dam meeting to larger location
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A meeting to discuss the future of the Markle Mill Dam will be moved to a bigger location. The Vigo County Commissioners say they're expecting a lot of people to come to the meeting. Right now, the new location has not been decided. The commissioners...
Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management. “Since we established a presence in Terre Haute, it’s […]
Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
Exotic pet expo hosts first show in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people of all ages flocked to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Sunday as they hosted the first exotic pet expo of the year. Show promoter Rob Billingsley said they had all kinds of animals on hand– from snakes, to parrots, to hedgehogs, for people to interact with. He said interest […]
New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
