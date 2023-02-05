Read full article on original website
Grayson Waller Calls Out Shawn Michaels Following WWE NXT Storyline Suspension Announcement
A one-week storyline suspension has been announced for WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller. As noted, Waller interrupted WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call on Saturday night, right after Waller was defeated by NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the Steel Cage main event. You can see the video below.
Legend’s Ring Return, Bron Breakker, Date Segment, Title Match and More Set for Valentine’s Day WWE NXT
Meiko Satomura is set to return to WWE NXT next week, teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Perez backstage, claiming that they were screwed out of their titles at Vengeance Day, in the loss to new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James, and upset over how no one was talking about the injustice. After insults at Perez, they said she had no friends in NXT, so she said she could make one phone call to prove that she did have friends. Perez later revealed Satomura to be her partner.
WWE NXT Results 2/7/2023
– The post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video of highlights from last Saturday’s big Premium Live Event from Charlotte, NC. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us and shows us footage of Bayley arriving earlier today. She’s wearing a sling on her arm and she doesn’t look happy following last night’s RAW Steel Cage loss to Becky Lynch. Vic is joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Not Being Able To Afford Wrestler Who Become A Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
Bron Breakker Says His Respect for His Father Keeps Growing
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker says he’s excited to go through his pro wrestling journey with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Breakker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and it was noted that Breakker will likely join the main roster after WrestleMania 39 Weekend this year, where he is expected to defend against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. A call-up would mean Breakker has to adapt to the demanding travel schedule of a main roster Superstar, one that Rick knows all too well. Breakker commented on his legendary father.
Sonya Deville Cut Open At WWE Live Event
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville took place at Sunday’s house show in Pensacola, Florida, at the Pensacola Bay Center. Flair pinned Morgan with a roll up. Deville was helped to the back by medical staff. The good news is that the...
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 2/6/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s main event as we see the Steel Cage hanging high above the ring.
Ilja Dragunov Makes Return to WWE NXT
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw JD McDonagh take on Carmelo Hayes in singles action. Towards the end of the match, Dragunov’s music hit and out he came, taking out Trick Williams at the entrance-way. This led to Hayes getting the pin on McDonagh, taking advantage of the distraction. After the match, Dragunov rushed the ring and hit McDonagh, then prepared for the Moscow Torpedo. Before Dragunov could strike, McDonagh quickly retreated from the ring and Dragunov chased him through the crowd.
Santino Marella Names Talents He Wants To See In IMPACT, Says He Will Most Likely Compete
Santino Marella is ecstatic to be working with IMPACT and has revealed that he plans on once again competing inside the squared circle himself. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed this topic during an interview with PW Mania, where he also named a bunch of top industry talent that he would love to see join the stacked IMPACT roster. Highlights from Marella’s conversation can be found below.
New Matches Revealed for NWA Nuff Said, Stipulation for the Main Event, Final Card
A stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view. Nuff Said will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defending against Matt Cardona. Last night’s go-home edition of NWA Power saw Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeat The Cardona Family in tag team action, and per the rules, Tyrus gets to pick the stipulation for Nuff Said.
Summer Rae Says Former Divas Champion Really Wanted To Work With Her In WWE
Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where she answered a ton of questions related to her career in the pro-wrestling industry. Rae revealed during the signing that former Divas Champion AJ Mendez (Lee) has requested to work with her during their...
WWE’s Top SmackDown Female Heels and Babyfaces Revealed from Internal List
A leaked internal list has revealed the WWE SmackDown Superstars seen as the top babyfaces and heels, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for SmackDown, based...
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been announced for tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT. Last week’s show saw Ruca and Stark have words backstage as Ruca defended Indi Hartwell against Stark’s comments. Stark then defeated Hartwell in singles action. After the match, Stark attacked Hartwell again until Ruca made the save. Now WWE says Ruca is looking to get retribution in what will be a “memorable affair” of “incredible in-ring action” between the two.
Cody Rhodes Knew He Tore His Pec As Soon As It Happened: “It Went Like Velcro”
Cody Rhodes shares the story of how he tore his pec, an injury that kept The American Nightmare on the shelf for nearly six months. Rhodes spoke about the injury, which he got working out in the gym, during his recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul. Check out the story below.
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
Backstage Reactions to AEW Live Events, AEW to Film Shows?, News on Contracted AEW Dates
As noted at this link, AEW announced last week that their first tour of live events will begin on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. AEW noted that the House Rules tour “non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.”
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 2/9/2023 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Orlando, FL to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
