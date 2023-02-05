ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Medical Center Emergency Department closed after pipe bursts

BOSTON - A frozen pipe that burst at Boston Medical Center Saturday night will keep the hospital's Emergency Department closed for days.Frozen pipes have been a problem throughout the region after Boston recorded a new record low of -10° F. BMC said all patients in the affected areas of the Emergency Department were safely brought to other parts of the hospital."The Emergency Department will remain closed until Tuesday, and during that time ambulances will continue to be diverted to other hospitals," BMC said in a statement. "People in need of urgent care are urged to seek medical attention at other hospitals in the area."BMC said the flooding has not impacted inpatient floors.Brigham & Women's hospital also reported flooding caused by sprinkler issues in its Emergency Department on Saturday, but a spokesperson told WBZ-TV they were still accepting patients while they evaluate the impact of the flooding.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Fire tears through home in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Blake Street in Revere Tuesday night, officials say. Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows. Firefighters used ladders to attack the fire from above. Most of the building is now heavily damaged. No injuries have been reported.
REVERE, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mount Washington record low temps challenged

BOSTON — The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Temperatures got so low...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech

BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
BILLERICA, MA

