Minneapolis, MN

Denver 146, Minnesota 112

MINNESOTA (112) McDaniels 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 5-9 0-0 11, Gobert 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 7-11 4-5 19, Russell 4-7 0-0 10, Minott 4-7 2-2 11, Prince 1-5 3-3 5, Ryan 4-8 0-0 11, Knight 3-5 2-4 9, Garza 6-12 7-8 19, Forbes 2-4 2-2 7, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 40-85 22-26 112.
DENVER, CO
Illinois 69, Minnesota 62

MINNESOTA (9-14) Heyer 1-6 0-0 2, Micheaux 11-17 2-2 24, Battle 1-4 2-2 4, Braun 3-8 2-2 11, Czinano 1-3 3-4 5, Gradwell 3-6 2-2 9, Oberg 0-0 1-2 1, Borowicz 1-10 0-0 3, Cayton 1-4 0-0 3, Hammond 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 12-14 62. ILLINOIS (18-6) Bostic 5-13...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51

BALL ST. (17-7) Pearson 5-7 1-1 13, Sparks 2-3 7-10 11, Coleman 2-10 0-0 4, Jacobs 3-6 5-6 12, Sellers 4-7 2-4 12, Jihad 4-9 2-2 10, Bumbalough 1-4 1-1 3, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-24 65. CENT. MICHIGAN (8-16) Ajiboye 0-3 1-2 1, Harding 5-9 0-0 11,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Green Bay 80, Milwaukee 79, OT

GREEN BAY (3-22) Cummings 2-8 0-1 5, Meyer 1-4 5-6 7, Tucker 7-15 2-2 20, Wade 3-6 1-2 10, Zeigler 6-15 2-2 18, Heffner 6-13 2-3 17, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-16 80. MILWAUKEE (16-8) Rand 1-2 1-2 3, Browning 7-15 1-3 15, Jamison...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 67

WISCONSIN (7-17) Williams 6-10 2-2 14, LaBarbera 6-12 0-0 16, Pospisilova 6-15 2-2 15, Schramek 2-6 3-4 7, Wilke 6-12 0-0 15, Copeland 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 7-8 67. RUTGERS (10-14) Cornwell 6-8 4-4 16, Lafayette 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 5-11...
MADISON, WI
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:12 a.m. EST

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry has partial tears to a ligament and a membrane in his left leg and a lower-leg contusion. The team says he'll be sidelined but aren't sure for how long. Curry is averaging 29.4 points per game this season. He won’t play Monday against Oklahoma City. He originally hurt his leg on Thursday and left Saturday’s game against Dallas in the third quarter after the leg appeared to buckle as he played defense.
ARIZONA STATE
Edmonton 5, Detroit 2

Detroit110—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 2 (Larkin, Raymond), 10:24. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Holding), 16:01. Second Period_2, Edmonton, McLeod 9 (Kane, Broberg), 3:02. 3, Edmonton, Foegele 6 (Nugent-Hopkins), 3:38. 4, Edmonton, Foegele 7 (Desharnais, Broberg), 11:55. 5, Detroit, Veleno 7 (Seider, Walman), 19:51. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Roughing), 1:00; Fabbri, DET (Roughing), 1:00; Ryan, EDM (Cross Checking), 3:47; Seider, DET (Interference), 12:13; Rasmussen, DET (Hooking), 17:45; Kane, EDM (Roughing), 20:00; Kane, EDM (Misconduct), 20:00.
DETROIT, MI
Experts Chip In: How To Plan a Golf Vacation That Scores With The Whole Family

During the last three years, Americans took to a centuries-old outdoor pursuit in droves. Golf, a declining sport for many years, experienced a rush of 6 million additional players, the largest net increase in 17 years. As a result, golf courses across the U.S. were flooded by beginners, kids, and women, as well as former players returning to the greens.
ALABAMA STATE
Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Kettle Moraine (6)18-1691. 2. Neenah (1)20-1623. 3....
WISCONSIN STATE

