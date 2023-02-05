SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry has partial tears to a ligament and a membrane in his left leg and a lower-leg contusion. The team says he'll be sidelined but aren't sure for how long. Curry is averaging 29.4 points per game this season. He won’t play Monday against Oklahoma City. He originally hurt his leg on Thursday and left Saturday’s game against Dallas in the third quarter after the leg appeared to buckle as he played defense.

