Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How do food deserts impact the Wabash Valley?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — At the February 2023 city council meeting, Mayor, Duke Bennett, presented his plan for the use of the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA). He proposed that $500,000 be used toward food deserts. “As a foodbank, we work with 90 plus organizations across the seven-county service area. We know that the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!. The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs. This event...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center. “It’s exciting to open […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local church provided free clothing for the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local coffee shop celebrates Black History with a new drink

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee shop is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Federal Coffee is now serving its new seasonal sip called the Willa B. Willa Brown was the first female African American pilot. She is also from Terre Haute, where she studied at ISU.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

American Rescue Plan Money plans

'I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo as a whole' - County Commissioners have big plans for ARPA money. On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners presented a plan on how to use the $21,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money. What would you like to see it used for?
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Horizon Health announces new Terre Haute services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Horizon Health has announced a new primary care clinic in Terre Haute. It's at the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location on State Road 46. The site already offered pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone care. Horizon's president said there was a need for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Exotic pet expo hosts first show in 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people of all ages flocked to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Sunday as they hosted the first exotic pet expo of the year. Show promoter Rob Billingsley said they had all kinds of animals on hand– from snakes, to parrots, to hedgehogs, for people to interact with. He said interest […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New business opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grant money to help African American historic sitesv

It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management.  “Since we established a presence in Terre Haute, it’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

