Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
How do food deserts impact the Wabash Valley?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — At the February 2023 city council meeting, Mayor, Duke Bennett, presented his plan for the use of the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA). He proposed that $500,000 be used toward food deserts. “As a foodbank, we work with 90 plus organizations across the seven-county service area. We know that the […]
New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!. The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs. This event...
Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center. “It’s exciting to open […]
Local church provided free clothing for the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
Local coffee shop celebrates Black History with a new drink
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee shop is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Federal Coffee is now serving its new seasonal sip called the Willa B. Willa Brown was the first female African American pilot. She is also from Terre Haute, where she studied at ISU.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
Exotic pet expo hosts first show in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people of all ages flocked to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Sunday as they hosted the first exotic pet expo of the year. Show promoter Rob Billingsley said they had all kinds of animals on hand– from snakes, to parrots, to hedgehogs, for people to interact with. He said interest […]
New business opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
United Way grant will help fund high-quality child care in the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $160,000 will go towards child care in the Wabash Valley. The United Way awarded four childcare facilities with grants through the Success by 6 council. Each facility had to submit its plan to help give more children high-quality child care. The businesses will...
Commissioners to move Markle Mill Dam meeting to larger location
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A meeting to discuss the future of the Markle Mill Dam will be moved to a bigger location. The Vigo County Commissioners say they're expecting a lot of people to come to the meeting. Right now, the new location has not been decided. The commissioners...
Grant money to help African American historic sitesv
It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
Terre Haute North bass fishing team helping a student beyond sports
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High School bass fishing started in Vigo County four years ago. When it first began, nobody could have imagined the impact it would go on to me. Especially not Zander Ashley. Ashley was a freshman at Terre Haute North high school in 2018, struggling to...
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management. “Since we established a presence in Terre Haute, it’s […]
'I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo as a whole' - County Commissioners have big plans for ARPA money
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal government granted Vigo County $21 million in American Rescue Plan money after the pandemic. "I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo county as a whole," Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said. Now, the county has plans to use it.
