Las Vegas, NV

sportszion.com

‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287

Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold

On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak

Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
MMAmania.com

Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
TEXAS STATE
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’

Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
MMAmania.com

Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI

Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
bjpenndotcom

Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...

