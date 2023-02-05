Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
sportszion.com
‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold
On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Derrick Lewis after losing third straight at UFC Vegas 68?
We has an action-packed weekend of fights last Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) with UFC Vegas 68 going down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bellator 290 blowing the roof of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Several fighters were feeling the post-fight blues once the dust...
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
