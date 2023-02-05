ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Soup Bowl Benefit raises nearly $20K for people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Soup Bowl benefit raised a lot of money to help local families. It's a fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Terre Haute. The weekend event raised more than $19,000. That equates to nearly 79,000 meals for your neighbors in need. People enjoyed local food...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Exotic pet expo hosts first show in 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people of all ages flocked to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Sunday as they hosted the first exotic pet expo of the year. Show promoter Rob Billingsley said they had all kinds of animals on hand– from snakes, to parrots, to hedgehogs, for people to interact with. He said interest […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local coffee shop celebrates Black History with a new drink

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee shop is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Federal Coffee is now serving its new seasonal sip called the Willa B. Willa Brown was the first female African American pilot. She is also from Terre Haute, where she studied at ISU.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How do food deserts impact the Wabash Valley?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — At the February 2023 city council meeting, Mayor, Duke Bennett, presented his plan for the use of the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA). He proposed that $500,000 be used toward food deserts. “As a foodbank, we work with 90 plus organizations across the seven-county service area. We know that the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center. “It’s exciting to open […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

American Rescue Plan Money plans

'I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo as a whole' - County Commissioners have big plans for ARPA money. On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners presented a plan on how to use the $21,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money. What would you like to see it used for?
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grant money to help African American historic sitesv

It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New business opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Community gives input on future of old jail

Vigo County community members weigh in on the future of the old Vigo County Jail. Vigo County Commissioners are making it a point to get the community's input concerning the future of the old Vigo County Jail. They want to hear from all of you.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

