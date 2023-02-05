Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
60-year-old Hughes Hall time capsule found at UE
The University of Evansville announced a blast from the past... literally! Officials say during the demolition of Hughes Halls late last fall, a time capsule was found.
spencercountyonline.com
Lincoln Amphitheater 2023 performance schedule
Lincoln Amphitheatre will head into its 36th summer with a diverse and eclectic lineup of live events and performances. Anchored by KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, as well as Peter Beckett of the band Player, the 2023 season will also feature a number of tribute performances to some of the all-time great rock and roll bands and country artists.
Long Time Evansville, Indiana, Country Radio Personality is Leaving 99.5 WKDQ
Friday, 2/10/23 will be my last day on the air. After 15 years on the air at 99.5 WKDQ, I've decided to call it quits. Yep, it's time for Leslie Morgan to retire from the radio. It's been a helluva ride, and I've loved every single minute of every moment.
Pizza Showdown: Vote NOW for Your Favorite Pizza Place in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Pizza Day in a big way. Everybody has a go-to favorite pizza place. Pizza is an all-time favorite food after all, but the question is. Who serves up the best slice? We'll reveal the top ten pizza places tomorrow based on your votes. In 2021 Louies Tavern in Fulda, Indiana came out on top. In 2022 it was Brothers Grub in Rockport, Indiana. Who will come out on top this year?
14news.com
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Here’s the List of Winners of Disney on Ice Tickets in Evansville, IN
Disney on Ice: Into the Magic is skating into the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana February 16th through the 19th and, here at WBKR, we celebrated with YOUR chance to win tickets to the show. For the last couple of weeks, we have been giving folks the chance to sign up to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the show. We had 25 different sets of tickets up for grabs and guess what?
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
More details released about Evansville apartment fire
(WEHT) - Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson has released new details following an apartment fire in the 4900 block of Tippecanoe Drive on Monday.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: North Main St. in Evansville set to close for 8 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s North Main Street is expected to close to all traffic. They say that’s from Division Street to Indiana Street, right next to McDonalds. Crews say the closure is due to a green infrastructure project they are working on. Officials say it’s a one-block...
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Says It Was An Accident
The Evansville man charged in the death of his sister says it was an accident. 60 year old Daniel Smith will have the chance to tell that to a judge when he makes his first appearance in court today. Smith got into an argument with his sister, 62 year old...
Nutella is a Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh with a Big Goofy Grin
Small dog, people. Where you at? Warrick Humane Society has an adorable little black dog that is looking for a home. She's only 19 pounds and has the cutest smile! She's eight years young and did I say that sweet smile is just melting my heart?. How to Adopt Nutella.
What’s the Deal with AMC Theatre’s New Sightline Pricing System?
The next time you head to Evansville's Westside to watch a movie, the best seats might cost a bit more. I grew up in Princeton, Indiana and we only had one theatre to watch movies at and I don't remember paying more than $2 dollars. Now, movie ticket prices seem to be different every day of the week, and at other times of the day. Some theatres have memberships that come with some perks, and now one national chain is completely changing how we select a seat.
These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
104.1 WIKY
Big Event Coming To Evansville Next Week
Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center will bring in hundreds of visitors next week. The Great Lakes Valley Conference is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. This will be the biggest event since the center opened in October of 2021. 19 GLVC teams will compete from...
Are You the Next WKDQ Morning Show Co-Host? Here’s How to Apply
As you may or may not have heard, after 15 years of entertaining audiences as part of the morning show here on 99.5 WKDQ, Leslie Morgan announced the time has come for her to close this chapter of her life and see what other opportunities the world has to offer. This means I'm now in the market for a new co-host of the Q Crew Morning Show. Interested?
99.5 WKDQ
