Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana State hopes to improve technology education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hopes to push technology education to the next level. We've told you ISU President Deborah Curtis submitted a single capital budget request to lawmakers for 66 million dollars. We asked Curtis more about the plan, and why it's necessary. The money would...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

3A, Sectional 31 moving from Southridge to the Hatchet House

The 3A, Indiana High School boys basketball sectional 31 is being moved from Southridge High School to the Hatchet House in Washington. This is due to one sectional school needing wheelchair access tot he floor that Southridge was notified last month about and can't provide at this time. This seven...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Luke Adams commits to SEMO

Sullivan senior Luke Adams announced Monday night he'll be playing division one college football at Southeast Missouri State. This past season Adams earned 2A All-State after the wide receiver had 70 catches, for 1,086 yards and 18 touchdowns receptions. He also finished tops on the Arrows in tackles with 106.
WTHI

Grant money to help African American historic sitesv

It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Local church provided free clothing for the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sycamore basketball

Sycamore men's basketball looking to build momentum as Arch Madness looms. The Indiana State men's basketball team is in the thick of the MVC title race. The Sycamores…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local coffee shop celebrates Black History with a new drink

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee shop is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Federal Coffee is now serving its new seasonal sip called the Willa B. Willa Brown was the first female African American pilot. She is also from Terre Haute, where she studied at ISU.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Horizon Health announces new Terre Haute services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Horizon Health has announced a new primary care clinic in Terre Haute. It's at the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location on State Road 46. The site already offered pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone care. Horizon's president said there was a need for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New business opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Residents suggest ideas for former Vigo Co. jail site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County commissioners hosted a community input session Monday to discuss possibilities for the location of the former old county jail at 201 Cherry Street. The commissioners heard from about 25 people who spoke at the session. Many said they believed the old jail building should be torn down […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Voss McCauley earns second MVC Newcomer of the Week honor

Indiana State graduate transfer Voss McCauley has been named the MVC Newcomer of the week. This is the second time the guard has earned this honor. Last week in two ISU wins McCauley averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.
WTHI

One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

