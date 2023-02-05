Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Terre Haute North bass fishing team helping a student beyond sports
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High School bass fishing started in Vigo County four years ago. When it first began, nobody could have imagined the impact it would go on to me. Especially not Zander Ashley. Ashley was a freshman at Terre Haute North high school in 2018, struggling to...
WTHI
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
WTHI
New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
WTHI
Indiana State hopes to improve technology education
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hopes to push technology education to the next level. We've told you ISU President Deborah Curtis submitted a single capital budget request to lawmakers for 66 million dollars. We asked Curtis more about the plan, and why it's necessary. The money would...
WTHI
3A, Sectional 31 moving from Southridge to the Hatchet House
The 3A, Indiana High School boys basketball sectional 31 is being moved from Southridge High School to the Hatchet House in Washington. This is due to one sectional school needing wheelchair access tot he floor that Southridge was notified last month about and can't provide at this time. This seven...
WTHI
Luke Adams commits to SEMO
Sullivan senior Luke Adams announced Monday night he'll be playing division one college football at Southeast Missouri State. This past season Adams earned 2A All-State after the wide receiver had 70 catches, for 1,086 yards and 18 touchdowns receptions. He also finished tops on the Arrows in tackles with 106.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
WTHI
Commissioners to move Markle Mill Dam meeting to larger location
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A meeting to discuss the future of the Markle Mill Dam will be moved to a bigger location. The Vigo County Commissioners say they're expecting a lot of people to come to the meeting. Right now, the new location has not been decided. The commissioners...
WTHI
Grant money to help African American historic sitesv
It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
WTHI
United Way grant will help fund high-quality child care in the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $160,000 will go towards child care in the Wabash Valley. The United Way awarded four childcare facilities with grants through the Success by 6 council. Each facility had to submit its plan to help give more children high-quality child care. The businesses will...
WTHI
Local church provided free clothing for the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
WTHI
Sycamore basketball
Sycamore men's basketball looking to build momentum as Arch Madness looms. The Indiana State men's basketball team is in the thick of the MVC title race. The Sycamores…
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
WTHI
Local coffee shop celebrates Black History with a new drink
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee shop is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Federal Coffee is now serving its new seasonal sip called the Willa B. Willa Brown was the first female African American pilot. She is also from Terre Haute, where she studied at ISU.
WTHI
Horizon Health announces new Terre Haute services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Horizon Health has announced a new primary care clinic in Terre Haute. It's at the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location on State Road 46. The site already offered pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone care. Horizon's president said there was a need for...
WTHI
New business opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
Residents suggest ideas for former Vigo Co. jail site
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County commissioners hosted a community input session Monday to discuss possibilities for the location of the former old county jail at 201 Cherry Street. The commissioners heard from about 25 people who spoke at the session. Many said they believed the old jail building should be torn down […]
WTHI
Voss McCauley earns second MVC Newcomer of the Week honor
Indiana State graduate transfer Voss McCauley has been named the MVC Newcomer of the week. This is the second time the guard has earned this honor. Last week in two ISU wins McCauley averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.
WTHI
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
14news.com
Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
Comments / 0