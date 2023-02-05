Read full article on original website
Related
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Hear what retired fighter pilot thinks about shooting down Chinese spy balloon
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula discusses how the US military could shoot down a Chinese spy balloon floating over the continental United States.
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Utah Sen. Mike Lee delivers ultimatum to Japanese government to release imprisoned Navy officer
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee demanded the Japanese government return imprisoned Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis to the U.S. by the end of February.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US
A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
msn.com
Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap
Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst
Former Special Operations Intel Analyst Brett Velicovich and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang react to the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
China expert sounds alarm on spy balloon hovering over US: 'It’s very dangerous what they’re doing'
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang discusses the increasing threat from China, as a spy balloon floats over the midwestern United States.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites
A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken...
Comments / 0