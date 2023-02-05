ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Independent

Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US

A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
msn.com

Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap

Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
1070 KHMO-AM

America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now

The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
The Independent

Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites

A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken...
