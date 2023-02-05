Read full article on original website
Related
Trump 2016 Campaign Paying $450,000 To Settle Suit Over Nondisclosure Agreement
The deal will also negate hundreds of other campaign NDAs ruled "unduly burdensome."
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Donald Trump Gives 'Real State Of The Union' And Declares He's 'A Victim'
The former president turned his supposed rebuttal of Biden's speech into an acrid campaign rant.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
15 Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Egregious Lies And Outrageous Remarks
The Arkansas governor, who's admitted under oath to lying to the press, will deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union address this week.
Ted Cruz Gives Head-Spinning Answer When Asked About Term Limits
Cruz wants senators limited to two terms — but he's now running for a third himself.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Powerful Koch Brothers Political Network Announces It's 'Turning The Page' On Trump
Americans for Prosperity is seeking to back a new candidate for the presidency: “The best thing ... would be a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Shouts 'Liar' At Joe Biden During State Of The Union
Republicans erupted when the president said they wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare.
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Biden's State Of The Union Speech Shows This Isn't Your Father's Democratic Party
On trade and corporate power, unions and the safety net, Biden signaled a shift in the party’s center of gravity.
Political Strategist Stings GOP Leadership With 'Mean Girls' Comparison
Chai Komanduri talked to MSNBC's Ari Melber about Sarah Huckabee Sanders' rebuttal to Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.
Joe Biden Takes Aim At Two Of The Biggest Killers Of Americans
The president’s State of the Union speech will highlight new plans to combat cancer and fentanyl abuse.
George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next
Critics took the serial fabulist Republican's four-word review and threw it right back at him.
President Joe Biden Faces Off Against Republicans
The president called out certain Republicans who have threatened to get rid of social security and some members of the GOP were not happy.
The Hidden Fees Joe Biden Wants To Eliminate Hit The Poor The Hardest
Banks reliant on junk fees are overwhelmingly operating in low-income areas, a new report shows.
George Santos Constituents Travel To Washington To Call For House Expulsion
After winning his election in November, the New York representative confirmed that he had lied about countless aspects of his personal biography.
Comments / 0