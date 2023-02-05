5 takeaways as Deandre Ayton posts first career 30 and 15 in Suns win over Pistons

DETROIT — The Phoenix Suns put on a show for their incoming team owner Saturday night.

With billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia sitting courtside right by their bench, the Suns cruised past Detroit, 116-100, before a crowd of 19,788 at Little Caesars Arena. He was born and raised in Birmingham, Mich., and his company, United Wholesale Mortgage, is located in Pontiac, Mich.

The NBA is expected to approve Ishbia as the new team owner next week as the Suns are looking to introduce at a press conference Thursday in Phoenix.

He watched two games at Footprint Center earlier this season.

On Saturday, Ishbia saw Deandre Ayton score a game-high 31 points to match a season high on 13-of -15 shooting and grab 16 boards in 31 minutes to mark his first 30 and 15 game.

Mikal Bridges went for 24 points while Cam Johnson and Torrey Craig added 20 and 14 respectively.

Craig made all four of his 3s to match a season high of made 3s in a game.

Here are five takeaways as Phoenix (29-26) continues its five-game road trip Tuesday at Brooklyn (32-20).

Booker back Tuesday?

He didn’t play Saturday, but Booker went through his usual pregame routine before Saturday’ game.

Looked sharp, fluid and explosive. He even concluded the workout with his usual self-lob dunk.

Missed the first with a one-handed attempt. Made the second with two hands.

The Suns are clearly being cautious and checking all the boxes. They can’t mess this up with Booker re-injuring himself as he did Christmas Day in Denver.

Can’t prevent injuries, but the Suns can do everything they can to make sure Booker is in the best position possible to play again healthy.

Ayton dominant inside

Chris Paul only scored two points, didn’t make a shot from the field (0-for-7), but made Detroit pay for trying to take him out of the game with 14 assists.

Ayton was a primary beneficiary of the Pistons switching and putting a smaller man on him.

Paul actually went to him three straight times in the first half after a switch.

Bucket. Bucket. Fouled.

Teams have utilized this strategy before on the Suns, but Ayton hasn’t always exploited it to this degree when being guarded by smaller defenders.

There were times Friday against Boston when Ayton punished the Celtics guards inside early, but the Suns didn’t consistently feed him.

Between Ayton finishing stronger inside, the Suns going inside to him and the Pistons not really having anyone who could check him led to the first 30 and 15 for the big man.

By the numbers

Biggest lead: Suns 22. Pistons never led.

Points in the paint: Suns 54. Pistons 30.

3-point shooting: Suns 47.8% (11-of-23). Pistons 38.1% (16-of-42).

Rebounding: Suns 46. Pistons 30.

Fresher legs, better shooting

After going 3-of-16 (2-of-9 from 3) combined in his last two games, Johnson sat the next game Friday at Boston.

Williams said it was part of the plan, but Johnson needed a break.

He missed 37 games with the torn right meniscus, came back and played well early, but hit a rough patch with his knee not feeling the best.

A day’s rest later, Johnson shot 7-of-9, hitting 3-of-4 from 3, in scoring 20 points in 22 minutes.

His dunk was an indication of how good he felt Saturday.

With two days between Saturday's game and Tuesday's matchup at Brooklyn, Johnson should have fresher legs again.

8-2 in last 10

The Suns aren’t leading the West, but sure aren’t 12th anymore either.

Fifth in the conference, Phoenix has had the best 10-game stretch of any team in the conference in going 8-2.

Only Philadelphia (9-1 in last 10) has topped that while Milwaukee has matched it.

The difference is the 76ers have had Joel Embiid and James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks.

The Suns are doing this without Booker.

Now the Atlanta loss was ugly. Got crushed by 32 at home.

Losing to Dallas without Luka Doncic didn’t look good, either, but the Boston win turned heads.

So they couldn't go from beating the NBA's best team to losing the worst in the East even on the second of a back-to-back, especially with their incoming new owner in attendance.

