ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FAMU basketball leaves Houston unblemished, sweeps Texas Southern

By FAMU Athletics
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRDiY_0kcviCaE00

HOUSTON, TX ― The Florida A&M women's basketball team held Texas Southern to just 12.5 percent from 3-point range in a 2-for-16 shooting performance on the way to a 66-55 win over the Lady Tigers on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 SWAC) had two players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who had 17 points and three steals. Mide Oriyomi added 16 points, four assists and two steals and Ahriahna Grizzle added nine points and three steals.

FAMU's defense held Texas Southern to only 35.9 percent shooting from the field, including 12.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Rattlers also limited Micah Gray to 3-of-16 shooting and nine points in the game.

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

Job well done:FAMU football's 2023 National Signing Day was in perfect harmony and balance | G. Thomas

High Hopes:FAMU baseball returns to practice field with great motivation and anticipation

The Man Behind the Roster:FAMU football's Devin Rispress finds calling through recruiting

How It Happened

FAMU started off strong, putting together a 12-10 lead heading into the second quarter. FAMU did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring six of its 12 points close to the basket.

FAMU kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 7-0 run starting at the 4:51 mark in the second period to increase its lead to 27-19, a score that would hold until halftime. FAMU dominated in the paint, scoring 14 of its 15 points close to the basket.

After intermission, FAMU held on to its advantage and owned a 39-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter. FAMU played well near the basket, scoring six of its 12 points in the paint.

Texas Southern proceeded to take a 44-42 lead before FAMU went on a 10-0 run, finished off by Oriyomi's three, to seize a 52-44 lead with 3:10 to go in the contest. The Rattlers kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 66-55 win. FAMU fired away from deep in the quarter, knocking down four shots to account for 12 of its 27 points.

Game Notes

» The Rattlers held the Lady Tigers to only 35.9 percent shooting from the field.

» FAMU had a stellar day defensively, holding Texas Southern to 12 percent from three point land on 16 attempts.

» The Rattlers forced 18 Texas Southern turnovers while committing only eight on the other end.

» The FAMU defense forced 18 turnovers.

» Dylan Horton led the Rattlers with a game-high 17 points.

» FAMU got a team-high six rebounds from Staysha Allen.

Meren has double-double in FAMU men's basketball win over Texas Southern

Noah Meren notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the FAMU men's basketball team beat the Texas Southern Tigers 76-69 on the road Saturday.

In addition to Meren's solid output, the Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 SWAC) were led by Jordan Tillmon, who had 11 points, and by Byron Smith, who added 16 points coming off the bench.

The FAMU offense was strong from three-point land, knocking down nine threes on 23 attempts. Smith hit four treys for the Rattlers in the contest.

FAMU did a great job disrupting Texas Southern shots in the contest, coming away with five blocks. Meren's two rejections led the way individually for the Rattlers.

How It Happened

After jumping out to a 12-11 advantage, FAMU went on a 9-0 run with 13:36 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Peyton Williams, to increase its lead to 21-11. The Rattlers then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 41-38 advantage. FAMU relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down eight shots to account for 24 of its 41 points.

Texas Southern proceeded to take a 65-57 lead before FAMU went on a 7-0 run, finished off by Jaylen Bates' layup, to shrink the deficit to 65-64 with 4:05 to go in the contest. The Rattlers kept the rally going and took the lead for good on John Walker III's free throw with 02:06 left for a 76-69 comeback victory. FAMU took care of business in the paint, recording 24 of its 35 points in the lane.

Game Notes

» Noah Meren notched an impressive double-double for the Rattlers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

» FAMU found success from three point land, knocking down nine treys in the game.

» The FAMU bench came alive by adding 24 points to its scoring output.

» FAMU had a 35-32 edge on the boards in the win.

» The Rattlers were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying five blocks as a team.

» Noah Meren led the Rattlers with 20 points.

» FAMU got a team-high 10 rebounds from Noah Meren.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup

Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
thecenturytimes.com

Black History Is American History: Barbara Jordan

Editor’s note: This article is the fifth part of a series, Black History Is American History, by Kiarra Ballard. Each day in February, we will publish a new entry in the series, focusing on an influential Black figure from history. You can find all of the entries in this series here.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
East Coast Traveler

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address

HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?

HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
HOUSTON, TX
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy