Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
farmtalknews.com
Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply
Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of lawmaker, wife
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over the prosecution of a Republican leader in the Oklahoma House accused of several felonies alleging he used his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. Drummond takes over the case from new Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna.
okcfox.com
FBI arrests fugitive in Texas after explosives found in Arkansas home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The FBI Austin Resident Agency arrested Neil Ravi Mehta in Austin, Tex. without incident Monday evening. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for Mehta since finding explosives at his home in Arkansas. Since the investigation is ongoing, the FBI is not releasing any further...
gaylordnews.net
State mental health department disputes grounds for DOJ investigation
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma’s mental health department rejected claims of inadequate mental health services despite an ongoing federal investigation ignited last fall by an Oklahoma law firm that claims data proves the system is failing. Brian Wilkerson, director of litigation at the Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said that over...
Oklahoma caretaker scares off bogus lawyer who nearly conned 87-year-old out of $12k
An Oklahoma grandmother was nearly conned out of $12,000 by someone posing as a lawyer allegedly trying to get her grandson out of jail for a hit-and-run.
Have You Ever Visited Oklahoma’s Skeleton Museum?
I had no idea we had a museum like this in Oklahoma. You can bet I'll be loading up the car and making the trip down I-44 to visit the Skeletons Museum of Osteology located at 10301 South Sunnylane Road in OKC. If you're into skulls, bones, and skeletons the...
KTUL
Oklahoma's 59th legislature starts work Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Oklahoma's 59th legislature will convene to begin sifting through thousands of bills. Bills approved by both the House and Senate will go to the governor for consideration. If Gov. Stitt signs or declines to veto the bill, it will become state law. Catoosa...
fourstateshomepage.com
OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
'Trans Lives Matter' protesters occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is our house!’
Trans Lives Matter protesters chanted "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," inside the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address.
KTUL
'Children and teenagers should be protected': OK bill to limit transgender health services
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — One of several bills introduced in the 2023 Oklahoma legislative session would limit transgender health care to Oklahomans under 21. "Children and teenagers should be protected from bad peer influence and sometimes bad advice from adults from long-term repercussions they may not recognize," said Representative Jim Olsen.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahomans fear repercussions of proposed bills limiting gender-confirming care
Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A list of resources is included at the bottom of the story. The upcoming Oklahoma 2023 legislative session features three bills that would restrict or ban access to gender-confirming care. Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) filed two bills to prohibit public funding for gender-confirming...
kgou.org
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
KTUL
Oklahoma's 6th Kid Governor to be sworn in
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will have a new governor on Monday. Well, a new Kid Governor. Oklahoma's Kid Governor is a project with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy that works to teach kids the workings of our government and how to make a change. This is the...
Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares
Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in just a few weeks after being sworn in, has already started fulfilling campaign promises. The post Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
siouxlandnews.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
tulsakids.com
A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education
Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
KTUL
Oklahoma dog named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma dog is getting national attention. Toby, a dachshund that lives in McAlester, was recently named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest. Toby will be featured in upcoming marketing materials and get $500, along with a professional photoshoot, toys, and treats...
KTUL
New house bill may push limits of a current academic state law
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pushing the limits of a current academic state law?. That’s the concern from a newly filed bill that aims to help educators teach Native American history. A new piece of legislation, House Bill 2115, aims to provide educators with resources to teach the whole...
