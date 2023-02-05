ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
OKLAHOMA STATE
farmtalknews.com

Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply

Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of lawmaker, wife

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over the prosecution of a Republican leader in the Oklahoma House accused of several felonies alleging he used his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. Drummond takes over the case from new Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

FBI arrests fugitive in Texas after explosives found in Arkansas home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The FBI Austin Resident Agency arrested Neil Ravi Mehta in Austin, Tex. without incident Monday evening. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for Mehta since finding explosives at his home in Arkansas. Since the investigation is ongoing, the FBI is not releasing any further...
TULSA, OK
gaylordnews.net

State mental health department disputes grounds for DOJ investigation

WASHINGTON – Oklahoma’s mental health department rejected claims of inadequate mental health services despite an ongoing federal investigation ignited last fall by an Oklahoma law firm that claims data proves the system is failing. Brian Wilkerson, director of litigation at the Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said that over...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's 59th legislature starts work Monday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Oklahoma's 59th legislature will convene to begin sifting through thousands of bills. Bills approved by both the House and Senate will go to the governor for consideration. If Gov. Stitt signs or declines to veto the bill, it will become state law. Catoosa...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahomans fear repercussions of proposed bills limiting gender-confirming care

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A list of resources is included at the bottom of the story. The upcoming Oklahoma 2023 legislative session features three bills that would restrict or ban access to gender-confirming care. Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) filed two bills to prohibit public funding for gender-confirming...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse

HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's 6th Kid Governor to be sworn in

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will have a new governor on Monday. Well, a new Kid Governor. Oklahoma's Kid Governor is a project with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy that works to teach kids the workings of our government and how to make a change. This is the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsakids.com

A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education

Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma dog named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest

MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma dog is getting national attention. Toby, a dachshund that lives in McAlester, was recently named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest. Toby will be featured in upcoming marketing materials and get $500, along with a professional photoshoot, toys, and treats...
MCALESTER, OK
KTUL

New house bill may push limits of a current academic state law

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pushing the limits of a current academic state law?. That’s the concern from a newly filed bill that aims to help educators teach Native American history. A new piece of legislation, House Bill 2115, aims to provide educators with resources to teach the whole...
OKLAHOMA STATE

