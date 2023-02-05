ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

FEMA Classifies Southwest Oklahoma as Significant Earthquake Risk

While earthquakes in the Sooner State don't make headlines quite like they used to, FEMA has shifted the focused area of risk into the Southwest part of the state. For a very long time, Northern and Northwestern Oklahoma have been the earthquake hotspots in the Sooner State. There have been literally thousands of earthquakes in the state, and more specifically across that specific area since the 1890s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
gpsworld.com

FAA approves BVLOS operations for Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) Beyond Program and uAvionix have received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations. The approval signifies uAvionix and the CNO have demonstrated to the FAA that the aircraft procedures, detect-and-avoid systems and control network meet the safety requirement for operation in the national airspace.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
farmtalknews.com

Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply

Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hamiltonpawprint.com

Weekly Forecast; Texas and Oklahoma Freezing Rain

Sunny conditions will continue all throughout this week. Winds gusts up at 5 to 10 mph. Today’s temperature range is from 58 degrees Fahrenheit to 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and rain is not expected throughout the week. Monday, Feb. 6. High Temperature: 69 degrees Fahrenheit. Low Temperature: 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars

MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy