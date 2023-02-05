Read full article on original website
State Transportation Commission Meeting To Discuss Highway Conversion
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation headquarters. On the agenda is an update on plans to convert State Highway 4 into a four-lane divided highway from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike North to State Highway 37 east of Tuttle. Commissioners are also set to...
Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
Oklahoma lawmakers propose changes to citizen-led petitions
In a Senate Judiciary committee meeting Tuesday, lawmakers voted affirmatively for Senate Bill 518, pertaining to the state’s initiative petition process.
FEMA Classifies Southwest Oklahoma as Significant Earthquake Risk
While earthquakes in the Sooner State don't make headlines quite like they used to, FEMA has shifted the focused area of risk into the Southwest part of the state. For a very long time, Northern and Northwestern Oklahoma have been the earthquake hotspots in the Sooner State. There have been literally thousands of earthquakes in the state, and more specifically across that specific area since the 1890s.
publicradiotulsa.org
Nonprofit saying it represents ‘thousands of ratepayers’ will participate in PSO rate hike case
A nonprofit that says it wants to advocate for lower utility bills for Tulsans will be allowed to participate in hearings related to a rate hike proposed by Public Service Company of Oklahoma. Last week the Oklahoma Corporation Commission disallowed the Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma, or AERO, to...
gpsworld.com
FAA approves BVLOS operations for Choctaw Nation
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) Beyond Program and uAvionix have received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations. The approval signifies uAvionix and the CNO have demonstrated to the FAA that the aircraft procedures, detect-and-avoid systems and control network meet the safety requirement for operation in the national airspace.
fourstateshomepage.com
OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
farmtalknews.com
Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply
Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
OHP Issues Warning To Oklahoma Drivers
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster urges caution while driving as Oklahoma is hit by another winter weather event.
Rain, Chills For Tuesday As Winter Storm Sets In
A rainy chilly start to the day! We've had several crashes on metro roads this morning. Please be careful!. No ice we are all above freezing where the precipitation is falling. Unfortunately, northwestern and western Oklahoma will miss out on most of the moisture out of this storm. The main...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Weekly Forecast; Texas and Oklahoma Freezing Rain
Sunny conditions will continue all throughout this week. Winds gusts up at 5 to 10 mph. Today’s temperature range is from 58 degrees Fahrenheit to 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and rain is not expected throughout the week. Monday, Feb. 6. High Temperature: 69 degrees Fahrenheit. Low Temperature: 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
Governor Stitt calls for less diversity officers, even though DEI is required for program accreditation
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion training has been used as a political buzz phrase recently, even though the idea is used widely from schools to businesses.
KFOR
Storm system tracking across Oklahoma! Here’s a look at how much rain is expected.
Here’s a look at total rainfall with this next storm system Tuesday through Wednesday. Heaviest rain eastern and southeastern OK with 1-3 inches possible. In central OK 1/2 to 3/4 inches possible. Once again western and northwestern OK missing out!
Texas Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according to a family member. As noted in his obituary as released by his most recent law firm, […]
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KOCO
Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars
MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
Governor Stitt discusses tax cuts, education investments and ban on gender affirming care in State of the State address
The State of the State address from Governor Stitt covered topics including, tax cuts, investing in education and banning gender affirming care for minors.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OMMA: Medical marijuana brings in millions in tax revenue
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority released its tax collections for the month of January.
