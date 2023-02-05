Gonzaga's Wil Smith becomes first in program history to run a sub 4-minute mile

Anton Watson has never been known to be much of a talker on the court, but Gonzaga’s versatile big man showed he can chat with the best of them away from it. On Tuesday, Watson’s new podcast, “Take 22,” made its debut at www.spokesman.com. Alongside co-host Theo Lawson, a reporter at The Spokesman-Review, Watson touched on a little bit of everything, from last Saturday’s wild loss to Saint Mary’s, to spending the holidays with his grandmother in Mullan, Idaho, to his favorite basketball shoe of all time.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO