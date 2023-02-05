Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot
MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
iheart.com
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana
Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
18-year-old wins $48 million on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
An 18-year-old woman has made history by winning $48 million after buying a lottery ticket for the first time.
Five most popular lottery numbers revealed as tonight’s MegaMillions reaches $1.1billion
FOR the first time in U.S. history, the Mega Millions multi-state has reached a staggering $1.1 billion jackpot. If you're feeling lucky, the top five most common winning numbers have been revealed which have been drawn more times in the past seven years than any other. They include 14 -...
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $613 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $613 million.
Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million
Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game.The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.
Michigan Woman Wins $100K Lottery Prize While Taking a Break from 'Tough Day'
Jamila McCaskill told Michigan lottery officials she plans to use the winnings towards bills and to pay off her home A Detroit woman took a time out from her "tough day" to play the lottery online. Now, she's tens of thousands of dollars richer. Faced with a difficult day, Jamila McCaskill, 44, decided to take "a break to relax" and play the lottery online. RELATED: Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine "I logged in to the Lottery...
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket...
Powerball plays $747 million today, fifth largest prize in its history
This Monday the Powerball lottery will play the fifth largest prize in its history. Those who participate today will be able to take home, if they are winners of course, the astronomical figure of $747 million. The cash scepter rose after the last draw of the weekend. On Saturday no one was lucky enough to match all the numbers.
$747 million dollars at stake in tonight's Powerball drawing
Someone could be $747 million richer in tonight's drawing. No one has matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing. Here are the numbers:. If someone wins tonight's jackpot, it will be the fifth largest jackpot ever won in the game's history. According to Powerball, over $20 million in cash prizes were won on Saturday night. Each time that no one wins the jackpot, the prize rolls over each drawing until someone wins.
Washington Lottery Player Wins $754.6 Million Jackpot
A person in Washington won a staggering Powerball jackpot worth around $754.6 million on Monday night, lottery officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, the lottery said a single ticket had managed to correctly match all six winning numbers—5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 7. The megabucks prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The $754.6 million figure is the amount the winner will receive if they choose to accept their prize total as an annuity paid in one initial partial payment followed by installments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each year. Or, if they really can’t wait for their new mansion and jet pack, they can choose to accept a measly one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Read it at Associated Press
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0