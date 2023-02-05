ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

CBS Miami

One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot

MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million.        The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana

Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Michigan Woman Wins $100K Lottery Prize While Taking a Break from 'Tough Day'

Jamila McCaskill told Michigan lottery officials she plans to use the winnings towards bills and to pay off her home A Detroit woman took a time out from her "tough day" to play the lottery online. Now, she's tens of thousands of dollars richer. Faced with a difficult day, Jamila McCaskill, 44, decided to take "a break to relax" and play the lottery online. RELATED: Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine "I logged in to the Lottery...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
USA Diario

Powerball plays $747 million today, fifth largest prize in its history

This Monday the Powerball lottery will play the fifth largest prize in its history. Those who participate today will be able to take home, if they are winners of course, the astronomical figure of $747 million. The cash scepter rose after the last draw of the weekend. On Saturday no one was lucky enough to match all the numbers.
Julian Stainback III

$747 million dollars at stake in tonight's Powerball drawing

Someone could be $747 million richer in tonight's drawing. No one has matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing. Here are the numbers:. If someone wins tonight's jackpot, it will be the fifth largest jackpot ever won in the game's history. According to Powerball, over $20 million in cash prizes were won on Saturday night. Each time that no one wins the jackpot, the prize rolls over each drawing until someone wins.
TheDailyBeast

Washington Lottery Player Wins $754.6 Million Jackpot

A person in Washington won a staggering Powerball jackpot worth around $754.6 million on Monday night, lottery officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, the lottery said a single ticket had managed to correctly match all six winning numbers—5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 7. The megabucks prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The $754.6 million figure is the amount the winner will receive if they choose to accept their prize total as an annuity paid in one initial partial payment followed by installments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each year. Or, if they really can’t wait for their new mansion and jet pack, they can choose to accept a measly one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Read it at Associated Press
WASHINGTON, DC
Springfield, MA
