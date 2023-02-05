ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Powerball winning numbers drawing for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 - $700 million jackpot

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOpEC_0kcvgqo200

Is today your lucky day?

2 - 8 - 15 - 19 - 58 and Powerball 10

Powerplay was 2x

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

It will be the sixth largest Powerball ever and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history (see charts below).

The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $31 million with a cash option of $16.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Beware:No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Monday drawings were added in 2021.

How late can I buy Powerball tickets?

The deadline for purchasing Powerball ticket varies by state so don't wait until the last minute. The deadline in New Jersey is 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing, while New York's deadline is 10 p.m.

How do I play Powerball?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Power Play for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot and Match 5). There is also a 10x Power Play possibility when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick pick ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes vary from $4 for the matching the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

New Jersey:Online lottery tickets sold by NJ could be an option for players next year

Where can I buy Powerball tickets?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Powerball tickets to be purchased online, but beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details about online sales before purchasing tickets online.

You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

Here is where you can buy tickets from lottery retailers in New Jersey: Click here.

Powerball, Mega Millions:These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Powerball can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Unlucky? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

Lump sum or annuity?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

Can I win jackpot and remain anonymous?

In some states, like New Jersey, you can win a lottery anonymously. That wasn't always the case, but now winners are able to stay anonymous under a law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

In other states, a winner's name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more information.

What was biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $700 million, Feb. 4, 2023:
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots were won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  3. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2022: Won in Maine
  4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois
  5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  8. $730 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  9. $700 million, Powerball, Feb. 1, 2023:
  10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  11. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  12. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  13. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  14. $632.6 million, Powerball, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  15. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  16. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  17. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  18. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  19. $536 million, Mega Millions July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana

Comments / 1

Enough I am Snitching
3d ago

If you play if you win if you work Keep your job keep it quiet keep it moving Act like you do not have money because for the love of money It is the root of all evil period The Devil is an liar Peace be still Amen

Reply
5
Related
CBS Denver

One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
WASHINGTON STATE
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
Motley Fool

Double Your SNAP Benefits in 27 States With This Program

Get two for the price of one on fruits and vegetables with your food benefits. The Double Up Food Bucks plan matches every dollar SNAP recipients spend on fruit and vegetables. It's essentially two-for-one on all produce at certain farmers markets and stores. Double Up Food Bucks operates in 27...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy