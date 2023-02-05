ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry leaves game against Mavericks with leg injury

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with an injury.

Curry, 34, hurt his left lower leg and did not return, the Warriors said. X-rays were negative, and the superstar will get an MRI for further evaluation.

“Anytime a guy is going to get an MRI there’s a concern level for sure,” head coach Steve Kerr said in a postgame press conference. “We’ll just have to wait and see the results… fingers crossed that he’s okay.”

He had 21 points and seven assists before leaving the game, which the Warriors won 119-113.

The four-time NBA champion suffered a shoulder injury on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. Curry missed roughly one month before returning against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 10.

In the 11 games Curry missed during that stretch, Golden State went 6-5 without him.

Curry was named an NBA All-Star starter last week. It is his ninth All-Star selection.

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He has played 37 games this year. Earlier this week, Curry became the Warriors’ all-time leader in field goals made, passing Wilt Chamberlain (7,216).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.

