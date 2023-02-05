Powerball drawing for Saturday, Feb. 4: Winning numbers for $700M jackpot

The winning numbers are in for the Saturday, Feb. 4 Powerball drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $700 million and a cash value of $375.7 million. If a player were to match all the numbers drawn, it would be the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won, according to Powerball.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing are 2, 8, 15, 19, 58. The Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Feb. 6. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

Powerball costs $2 to play. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

How do I find the Powerball winning numbers?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also lived streamed on Powerball.com. The winning numbers are posted to the Powerball and Michigan Lottery websites.