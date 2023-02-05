Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline
The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Had 'Heated' Exchange in Locker Room
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a "brief, heated verbal exchange" during halftime of the team's 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski, Ham had taken issue with how Westbrook "lingered on the playing...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal
The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving to Draw 'Strong' Interest in Offseason After Mavs Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't ruled out an offseason pursuit of Kyrie Irving following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. Mannix reported L.A. maintains "strong interest in signing [Irving]." To that end, the team could keep Russell Westbrook through Thursday's NBA trade deadline rather than include him in a deal that would add money to the payroll for the 2023-24 season.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Want Clarity on Kevin Durant Before Pursuing 'Big Moves'
Kevin Durant's status with the Brooklyn Nets is hovering over the remaining hours before Thursday's trade deadline. Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, several teams are waiting to see if Durant will be made available in trades before pursuing any "big moves" that could be out there. Durant's status has been a...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted
The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Seeking Donovan Mitchell-Like Package for O.G. Anunoby
If O.G. Anunoby ultimately gets traded before the Feb. 9 deadline, the Toronto Raptors are going to ensure they get a massive haul in return. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, "Anunoby is one of the big fish in this year's trade market. Executives who have spoken to Toronto say the Raptors are looking for a Donovan Mitchell-level package for Anunoby—and are under no pressure to trade him at all."
Bleacher Report
76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Talking Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell Trade with T-Wolves, Jazz
Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers may be coming to an end, and a familiar face may be back on his way to the Purple and Gold. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz "are in discussions on a three-team deal" that would see Westbrook and draft compensation end up in Utah, Mike Conley Jr. go to the Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell sent to Los Angeles.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavs Think Their Culture, Environment Will Be 'Ideal Fit' for PG
After acquiring star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks appear to be confident that he is a strong addition for the franchise and that he will pair well alongside young phenom Luka Dončić. "Dallas has been coveting an elite talent to...
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Chris Paul on Being in Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Nobody's Exempt from Being Traded'
Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players of his generation, but even he can be traded. "It's a business," the Phoenix Suns point guard said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. "I've seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody's exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else."
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Kevin Durant Could Be Traded by Nets; Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might be shaking his head once again. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Monday on First Take that the Celtics could once again launch a pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Per Smith, Brown could be part of Boston's outgoing package. Kyrie Irving's reported trade...
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
Michael Jordan Praises LeBron James on NBA Scoring Record: 'Incredible Achievement'
After Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the NBA's all-time scoring leader in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from across the sports world and beyond. On Wednesday, James received praise from his counterpart in the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan. "Congratulations to...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Celtics, Wizards, Suns Eyeing Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate at Trade Deadline
With the NBA trade deadline just a day away, teams are scouring the league for potential additions. One player receiving attention in recent days is Houston Rockets swingman Jae'Sean Tate, as The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports that the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have all expressed interest in acquiring him.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Eyed by Heat If Kyle Lowry Isn't Dealt
There is reportedly a scenario where Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal could end up on the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season. "I have been told that if the Heat do not move Kyle Lowry at Thursday's NBA trading deadline that the Heat very much will return to the mindset of an offseason run at Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal, should either express a desire to move on," Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel wrote.
