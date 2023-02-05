Read full article on original website
MLW UNDERGROUND PREMIERES ON REEZ TONIGHT, COMPLETE PREVIEW
MLW Underground will officially premiere tonight on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Bomaye Fight Club leader Alex Kane has an open challenge. *Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
GCW JERSEY J-CUP THIS SATURDAY IN JERSEY CITY, COMPLETE DETAILS
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ this Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
2/7 UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING SPOILER RESULTS FROM IRVINE, CA
UWN Championship Wrestling spoiler results from 2/7/23 at the The Irvine Improv - Irvine, CA. Johnny LoQuasto goes over the results of Red Carpet Rumble. He introduces the winner Invictus Khash but Jordan Clearwater comes to the ring instead. Clearwater calls his former Embassy teammate a loser. Says he owes...
KICKING OFF THE DEBUT EPISODE OF MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ TONIGHT IS...
Matt Striker inteviewing Jacob Fatu inside the ring will kick off tonight's episode of MLW Underground for the series premiere on REELZ. The show will be headlined by the Last Man Standing match between MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone and EJ Nduka.
MLW'S COURT BAUER DISCUSSES WWE LAWSUIT, REELZ DEBUT
MLW owner Court Bauer discussed tonight's MLW Underground TV debut on REELZ as well as Major League Wrestling's lawsuit against WWE with Deadline.com this afternoon. Highlights:. Suing WWE: "There are several things that have come up that have disrupted our business in terms of talent and tampering with contracts. Overall...
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO EL PASO THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Dana Brooke pinned Indi Hartwell in 6 minutes. Gallows & Anderson pinned The Creed Brothers in 8 minutes.
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
EJ NDUKA DEBUTING & MORE: AEW DARK PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dark, airing on their YouTube channel and distributed internationally:. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. the debuting former MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka. *Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J. *Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers. *Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova. *Blake Christian vs. Serpentico. *Rush vs. Aiden Park. *Rico Gonzalez...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES NJPW ACADEMY IN LOS ANGELES
Advanced Link: https://forms.gle/VQggoDHcLpTucnAJ8. Beginners Link: https://forms.gle/9RTtpauERuHqaixw5. On March 24 2018, NJPW’s LA Dojo celebrates its 5th Anniversary. With the likes of Clark Connors, Kevin Knight and more starting their NJPW journeys in the Dojo, while Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura have found themselves progressing under the tutelage of Katsuyori Shibata there, the full time, immersive training environment of the LA Dojo has firmly established itself as the premier site of talent development in the United States.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
WWE STAR BUSTED OPEN AGAIN LAST NIGHT
Sonya Deville revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received seven stiches above her eye after being accidentally busted open above her left eye during a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida. Deville was wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match when she was cut...
APPEARING ON RAW TONIGHT IS...
PWInsider.com reported this morning Lesnar was in Orlando for Raw.
UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE 2023 THIS WEEKEND, WHAT'S SET FOR WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING & MORE
This weekend's edition of UWN Championship Wrestling will feature the entire 2023 Red Carpet Rumble. For more, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of New Japan on AXS TV - "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action."
ADELE MEETS THE ROCK, BAYLEY VS. BECKY AND MORE
You can read a transcript of the WWE Earnings Call from last week at this link. Michelle Wilson, who recently returned to the WWE Board of Directors, has been named to The Make-A-Wish America National Board of Directors. The Rock met Adele at the Grammy Awards last night:. Becky Lynch...
TWO TAG TEAMS, FEMALE STAR SWITCH WWE BRANDS
As PWInsider.com reported earlier today for Elite subscribers, Maximum Male Models, Maxine Dupri as well as Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto have all been shifted to the Raw brand. Maximum Male Models and Dupri were backstage at Raw last week but were also at Smackdown. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
UPDATED NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV LINEUP, THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF NWA POWERRR
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris Adonis.
LAST STOP BEFORE 'NUFF SAID PPV: NWA POWERRR TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's NWA Powerrr on their YouTube channel:. *The final stop before Saturday's 'Nuff Said PPV. *NWA Champion Tyrus' team vs. Matt Cardona's team - Winning Side picks Cardona vs. Tyrus stipulation for Saturday's PPV. *NWA Television Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Mims. *Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. JR Kratos. *Jax...
THE DUDLEY BOYS TO REUNITE IN PHILLY

WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT EDITIONS OF WWE NXT, NXT LEVEL UP
Scheduled for Friday's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer. Next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs....
