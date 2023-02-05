Advanced Link: https://forms.gle/VQggoDHcLpTucnAJ8. Beginners Link: https://forms.gle/9RTtpauERuHqaixw5. On March 24 2018, NJPW’s LA Dojo celebrates its 5th Anniversary. With the likes of Clark Connors, Kevin Knight and more starting their NJPW journeys in the Dojo, while Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura have found themselves progressing under the tutelage of Katsuyori Shibata there, the full time, immersive training environment of the LA Dojo has firmly established itself as the premier site of talent development in the United States.

