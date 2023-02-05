Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Glazed strawberry bread: Decadent dessertsTina HowellPonchatoula, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Power points: Point guard scores nine points in second OT as Scotlandville beats Zachary
Point guard Jamal Drewery has a knack for adding offense at the right time. Or as was the case Tuesday night, in the nick of time. Drewery scored nine of his 18 points in the second overtime period to lead Scotlandville past Zachary 73-66 in District 4-5A action at Zachary.
Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield wins 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 16th Warrick Dunn Award was presented to Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield as the 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year on Monday, Feb. 6. Winfield was one of three quarterback finalists, including LSU recruit Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and Eastern Kentucky’s Jackson House from Dunham.
theadvocate.com
Marquee matchups set tone for BR's two-week farewell to basketball regular season
Zachary boys basketball coach Jon McClinton knows exactly who awaits his team. “I am going to be honest with you, I think we are playing the best we have played so far this year,” McClinton said. “Which is what you want. It’s the same thing for Scotlandville. They are playing their best at the right time.”
West Side Journal
Plaquemine earns wire-to-wire win over Brusly
Plaquemine got off to a fast start and held on in the end for a wire-to-wire 50-40 win over Brusly Friday night on Walt Lemoine Court. Friday night was the second time the two teams met — the first was a 57-53 win for Plaquemine on Dec. 16. Corey...
Southern Digest
SWAC Champions, Lady Jaguars Send Seniors off With Title
After a runner-up finish in the SWAC Tournament/Championship, The Jaguars baseball team looks to get back there, but win. We found Head Coach Chris Crenshaw and caught up with him to discuss the preparations his team is going through to prepare for the imminent 2023 season. “Show up and play...
klax-tv.com
LSU Womens Basketball Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup
BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN. After winning three games in six...
LSU Transfer Target OL Jakai Clark Announces Destination
Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
theadvocate.com
Taking stock of LSU women's basketball's NCAA projections heading into South Carolina game
Welcome to our fourth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU travels to face...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set
Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
theadvocate.com
Here's where the LSU women are ranked ahead of Sunday's showdown with No. 1 South Carolina
LSU (23-0) stayed at No. 3 as Indiana jumped two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Tigers, playing their third game in seven days, held off Texas A&M 72-66 on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina beat then-No. 5 UConn,...
Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard
The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023
The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
theadvocate.com
3 arrested in Seattle, 2 in Baton Rouge for Mead Road drug heist that caused deadly shootout
Three men from Washington state and two from Baton Rouge have been arrested for murder and other crimes related to a drug heist turned shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a Mead Road apartment complex. New details released by law enforcement on Tuesday paint a fuller picture...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
Comments / 0