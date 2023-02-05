ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAFB

Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield wins 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 16th Warrick Dunn Award was presented to Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield as the 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year on Monday, Feb. 6. Winfield was one of three quarterback finalists, including LSU recruit Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and Eastern Kentucky’s Jackson House from Dunham.
LUTCHER, LA
West Side Journal

Plaquemine earns wire-to-wire win over Brusly

Plaquemine got off to a fast start and held on in the end for a wire-to-wire 50-40 win over Brusly Friday night on Walt Lemoine Court. Friday night was the second time the two teams met — the first was a 57-53 win for Plaquemine on Dec. 16. Corey...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Southern Digest

SWAC Champions, Lady Jaguars Send Seniors off With Title

After a runner-up finish in the SWAC Tournament/Championship, The Jaguars baseball team looks to get back there, but win. We found Head Coach Chris Crenshaw and caught up with him to discuss the preparations his team is going through to prepare for the imminent 2023 season. “Show up and play...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set

Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023

The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
ZACHARY, LA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway

Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
GONZALES, LA

