Shelby, OH

Glue Guy: O'Bryant doing dirty work for Tygers

MANSFIELD — Ja’Ontay O’Bryant may not be Mansfield Senior’s leading scorer or rebounder, but the junior is the glue that holds the Tygers together. An athletic 6-foot guard, O’Bryant scored a career-high 15 points in Saturday’s 79-74 loss to state-ranked Sandusky. But what had coach Marquis Sykes raving afterward were the things that didn’t show up in the box score.
MANSFIELD, OH
GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society

WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
MANSFIELD, OH
Bonnie Louise Cantrell

Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
MANSFIELD, OH
Marion man killed in 2-car crash on Tuesday night

MARION -- A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a two-car crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler E. Johnson, 30, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Marion County Coroner, Dr. Gary Burton.
MARION, OH
Molly Beach

Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
GALION, OH
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman

ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm

SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
SHELBY, OH
James Butterfield

James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.
GALION, OH
Todd Corbitt

Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room. Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby.
SHELBY, OH
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Food for the Hungry partners receive 1st quarter donations

MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow. Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
James "Jim" E. Kriegel

James E. Kriegel, 93, of Galion passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at home. Born April 9, 1929 in Galion, he was the son of Frank and Laura (Resh) Kriegel. He married Carol F. (Parsons) Kriegel on September 7, 1957 and she preceded him on July 11, 2022. To plant...
GALION, OH

