Glue Guy: O'Bryant doing dirty work for Tygers
MANSFIELD — Ja’Ontay O’Bryant may not be Mansfield Senior’s leading scorer or rebounder, but the junior is the glue that holds the Tygers together. An athletic 6-foot guard, O’Bryant scored a career-high 15 points in Saturday’s 79-74 loss to state-ranked Sandusky. But what had coach Marquis Sykes raving afterward were the things that didn’t show up in the box score.
GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
Richland County mindfulness educator named to SEL for Ohio leadership team
MANSFIELD – Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align has announced that Julie Braumberger, its Director of Education, was named to the leadership team of the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Ohio (SEL4OH). "The SEL4OH founding leadership team is thrilled to welcome a new cohort of SEL champions from...
Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society
WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
Section of Warren Road to close in Mansfield through Feb. 10
MANSFIELD -- Due to Water Department repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Warren Road from Mill Road to Dillon Road.
Bonnie Louise Cantrell
Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
Marion man killed in 2-car crash on Tuesday night
MARION -- A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a two-car crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler E. Johnson, 30, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Marion County Coroner, Dr. Gary Burton.
Molly Beach
Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
Scholarship established at The Shelby Foundation in memory of beloved journalist
SHELBY -- This past December, the Shelby community lost a well-known and well-respected journalist, sports editor, and huge Whippet fan when Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022. Chuck loved his hometown of Shelby and everything it had to offer. He and his wife,...
British East India company highlight of Loudonville museum talk on Feb. 20
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville continues its Speaker Series with a look into the British East India Company and how it forged an empire out of a mutiny against its own government. The program is slated for Monday, February 20.
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm
SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
James Butterfield
James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.
Richland Academy of the Arts introduces new Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters
MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts has announced Visual Arts Classes are being offered by instructor Barbie Waters. "We are excited to welcome Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters to Richland Academy of the Arts," the school noted. "Barbie has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art, with a painting and graphic design focus."
Todd Corbitt
Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room. Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby.
Ashland Symphony Orchestra conductor Michael Repper wins Grammy for work on New York Youth Symphony album
ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra's newest music director and conductor — Michael Repper — earned a new, prestigious title on Sunday. Repper’s conducting of the New York Youth Symphony’s debut album during the height of the coronavirus pandemic earned a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance.
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of January permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in January. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
Food for the Hungry partners receive 1st quarter donations
MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow. Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian...
James "Jim" E. Kriegel
James E. Kriegel, 93, of Galion passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at home. Born April 9, 1929 in Galion, he was the son of Frank and Laura (Resh) Kriegel. He married Carol F. (Parsons) Kriegel on September 7, 1957 and she preceded him on July 11, 2022. To plant...
